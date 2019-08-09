Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hillman Group Capital Trust Announces Cash Distribution on Trust Preferred Securities

Globe Newswire  
August 09, 2019 4:05pm   Comments
Share:

CINCINNATI, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hillman Companies, Inc. ("Hillman" or the "Company") - Gregory Gluchowski, President and CEO of The Hillman Companies, Inc., announced today that a cash distribution has been declared by Hillman Group Capital Trust for the month of August in the amount of $0.241667 for each Trust Preferred Security (AMEX:HLM). The distribution will be payable September 3, 2019 to holders of record August 21, 2019.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 38,000 customers. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a "small business" experience with "big business" efficiency.

For more information on the Company, please visit our website at http://www.hillmangroup.com 
or call Investor Relations at (513) 851-4900, ext. 68284

HILLMAN logo.jpg

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga