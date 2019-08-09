MAGIC Womens Apparel & Accessories Brand Highlights

Below is a special preview of exhibitor announcements for PROJECT WOMENS, STITCH@PROJECT WOMENS, WWDMAGIC and POOLTRADESHOW taking place during MAGIC in Las Vegas, August 12-14, 2019

PROJECT WOMENS, STITCH@PROJECT WOMENS, WWDMAGIC and POOLTRADESHOW Brands Exhibit New Products at MAGIC





LAS VEGAS, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

PROJECT WOMENS

Able (Booth #: 52117) - ABLE is launching their new Ethical Apparel Clothing line. Made by women whom have overcome great circumstances in the USA and India. https://www.livefashionable.com/

Agsam Fern (Booth#: 52135) – Agsam Fern is a unique collection of handcrafted fashion accessories made from a wild fern plant called Agsam, which is abundant in Surigao del Sur. Using a 40-year-old Weaving heritage by indigenous women, Agsam Fern will showcase its recent collaboration "AGSAMxMUTUC" with a National Living Treasure awardee, Ed Mutuc, considered the country's best metal craftsman.

Alashan Cashmere (Booth#: 51926) - Alashan Cashmere is delighted to announce the release of the Spring 2020 collection. Comprised of Claudia Nichole, Caroline Grace and Douglas Anthony, Alashan Cashmere creates both timeless and contemporary styles. Our Spring collection elevates fun seasonal fashion through texture, prints and our signature rainbow of color. https://www.alashancashmere.com/

Alkeme Atelier (Booth#: 52335) - Alkeme Atelier, debuting for the first time, is a luxury vegan brand creating sustainable, innovative handbags. The revolutionary materials used have a variety of unique benefits, including that they are lightweight, water-repellent, scratch-resistant and plant-based. The brand takes inspiration from the ancient science of alchemy and the study of transformation. http://www.shopalkemeatelier.com

apM Style (booth#: 51627) - apM is the largest wholesale business organization in the fashion industry with a history of over 22 years based in Seoul of South Korea. We are expanding our highly established offline business via a digital transformation to provide a convenient and innovative online service to our global buyers. http://www.apmstyle.com/

Beatriz Accessories (booth#: 52135) – New to PROJECT WOMENS. The Beatriz x Lou Leynac and Polyart Reimagined collections of Beatriz will be at Project Women's 2019. Beatriz is a modern brand featuring art on accessories with pops of color. Beatriz works with Philippine-based artisans from disadvantaged communities who hand glue cotton thread onto bags and create amazing patterns line-by-line.

BED|STÜ (Booth#: 52336) - BED|STÜ is excited to introduce a fresh color palette that embodies the spirit and weathered glamour of Old Havana. Crafted by their cobbler artists, meticulously applying vibrant colors, layer by layer, to create a look that represents the beautiful grit of Old Havana's peeling painted doors and rich tropical undertones. http://www.bedstu.com

Bevini Modena (Booth#: 52317) - BEVINI MODENA, well known for their unbeatable quality, sustainability & style of Italian leather handbags, is introducing a new unlined collection. Designed to fall beautifully against the body, this luxurious leather shoulder bags are large in size & lightweight, perfect for busy days & fun nights. https://bevinimodena.com

By Lilla (Booth#: 52211) - By Lilla is excited to debut their newest Holiday/Resort 2019 Collection inspired by romantic sunny-dazed getaways along with earthy, mellow tones that takeover the crisp air when you're home. They will also be launching The Knot, the newest addition to the unique and trendy collection of bracelet / hair ties. https://bylilla.com/

Caara// o.p.t // Kourt (Booth#: 50925) - Few Moda Inc. will be showcasing three of their in-house brands CAARA, o.p.t launched Spring '19 and KOURT which is launching this Fall 2019. We develop all our brands in house so that we can honor our pledge of accessibility without compromising quality. Treating each brand as an independent label, each has its own aesthetic serving every aspect of a modern woman's life. Collectively, they always maintain an elevated chic look, an effortless contemporary appeal, and an à la mode point of view. https://fewmoda.com/

Calli (Booth#: 52135) - This year we are proud to announce the launch of our new handmade Jewelry line featuring precious stones and beadwork from the Philippines. Designer Tessa Nepomuceno hopes to showcase Filipino talent on the international stage by creating unique handbags and accessories for every kind of woman. Calli bags aims to celebrate every woman's uniqueness one handbag at a time.

CXC (Booth#: 52406) - CXC, the newest brand by the founder and longtime creative director of UNOde50, Concha Díaz del Río presents its new Eclectic collection with some of their most iconic pieces yet. This collection is born from emotion and CXC's commitment to authentic values like craft, beauty and art. These pieces are bold and confident just like the smile you wear, leaving a timeless and powerful impression. https://cxc.es

Day & Mood (Booth#: 52224) - In efforts to make a difference, Day & Mood created our Jamie Collection, which is made entirely out of the left-over leather pieces from our production. By using these pieces, waste becomes a resource, resulting in a beautiful bag. Day & Mood practices responsibility, sustainability, and care every day. https://dayandmood.com/

Dream Bandits (booth#: 51223) – NEW to PROJECT WOMEN'S. Dream Bandits is all about bodysuits! – the staple Lingerie bodywear item doesn't nearly get the hype it deserves! Dream Bandits is bringing back to the forefront. Going beyond ballet inspired designs, the new breed of Dream Bandits bodysuits plays with silky fabrics, velvety sheens, cut-out detailing fresh colourways, beautiful laces that blurs into sexy lingerie to be seen in, and all that are suitable for everybody type. Dream Bandits takes on a fashion category that has yet to be tapped into – "bodywear and lingerie to be seen in". https://www.dreambandits.com/

Elk (Booth#: 51904) - We are excited to show SS19/20 Collection GLEAM. Glittering adventures await. Layered patterns, printed curtains of glittery colour mixed with vibrant hues create a visual, summer tapestry. The season delivers a particular quality of light giving intensity to colours and creating a playful atmosphere that champions a lighter side of life. https://au.elkthelabel.com/

Erin Gray (Booth#: 52339) - erin gray jewelry is showing in Vegas at PROJECT Women's for the first time ever! erin gray is a stylish yet carefree jewelry line that helps to provide meals and gifts to childhood cancer patients and the Mothers who are Quiet Heroes. erin gray pleases with super light earrings, flirty bracelet stacks, and "favorite necklaces" for less—think rich and fashionable at frugal prices. erin gray loves to partner with stores who believe in hustle, effortless style, and giving back. http://eringraydesign.com

Erin Knight Designs (Booth#: 52407) – Erin Knight Designs NEW Collection at PROJECT WOMENS.

From St Xavier (Booth#: 51221) – From St. Xavier presents Spring/Summer 2020.

The ethical clutch brand From St Xavier sees its new product range explore artisanal beading, embroidery and woven textiles. Garnering momentum from an ongoing partnership with The Metropolitan Museum of Art, FSX offers a unique take on accessory design, with bold personality and statement pieces made for your forever wardrobe.

Gorjana (Booth#: 52508) - 'Tis the season: Gorjana's holiday collection celebrates fun, accessible luxury. Featuring ombre and single-color statements, subtle shimmer accents and new styles that were made to be stacked and layered, this collection is perfect for this season's festivities. https://gorjana.com

Hanky Panky (Booth#: 50735) – Introducing Cross-Dyed Leopard Lace, an animal-inspired take on our best-selling Signature and Retro laces, giving the customer a fresh take on their favorite styles and Eco Cotton, organically-grown 100% cotton jersey trimmed with sweet eyelet-inspired recycled nylon lace in an assortment of essential silhouettes, for stylish and sustainable basics. https://www.hankypanky.com/

Haruharu (Booth#: 52105) - Haruharu launches vegan skincare with fermented black rice as its main ingredient. From a non-irritating Peeling Gel that gently dissolves dead skin to a refreshing Mist that provides deep nourishment and cooling hydration to exhausted skin, the WONDER Black Rice line offers a skincare ritual to your precious morning. http://www.haruharuusa.com

Hobo (Booth#: 52431) - Come see Hobo's newest collection of leather goods including our holiday collection and favorites from the fall line. Crafted in a variety of leather hides, our bags and wallets are designed with beauty, soul, and purpose and made to last. https://www.hobobags.com/

Indigo Swimwear (Booth#: 51532) – As a new addition to PROJECT WOMENS, Indigo Swimwear will be showcasing their SS20 collection which brings the jungle to the beach. This sustainably beautiful collection is one-of-a-kind and therefore not one to miss. Alongside the SS20 collection you can also take a peek at what's coming this Fall!

Island Tribe (Booth#: 51432) - ISLAND TRIBE is showcasing for the first time at PROJECT WOMENS and is opening up to the wholesale market with its debut of their Fall 2019 Collections, as well as their Bridal Capsule. The line inspires women to be bold, authentic and free-spirited. Designed in California and sustainably crafted in Bali. http://islandtribeusa.com

JUST BEE QUEEN (Booth#: 51534) - Making its debut at PROJECT WOMENS Oasis, the iconic beach-to-bar skirts and high-end resort-ready collection is sustainable and ethically produced in the USA. Designed by Cuban-American mother-daughter duo, the Resort 2020 collection is created with artisan crafted and globally sourced textiles in many fun textures and prints. https://www.justbeequeen.com/

KEN SAMUDIO (Booth#: 52135) - Biologist-turned-accessories designer Ken Samudio has been recognized for his talent in design and fashion by Vogue Italia and Pitti Imagine in 2014 before being selected to launch his collections at the Vogue Talents Corner in 2015. http://ken-samudio.com/

Luxclusif (Booth#: 51435) – Good bye Upteam, hello Luxclusif! Luxclusif still holds the same values and high standards that Upteam used to, but with a brand-new fashion-centric look and tone. We are growing with the times and can't wait to share it with all of you. Our new website drops mid-September—stay tuned.

MACO CUSTODIO (Booth#: 52135) - After a two-year hiatus, designer Maco Custodio returns to shoemaking with a focus on upcycling and sneaker fashion. He has now expanded his portfolio to include his latest footwear label Lalapatos—a collaborative endeavor with Zapateria, a Marikina-based collective of young people with a passion for shoes. https://www.instagram.com/MACOCUSTODIO

MAME Soy Candles (Booth#: 52108) - MAME Soy Candles, a hand poured, hand blended, and luxury soy candle company based on Phoenix, Arizona will showcase new products at PROJECT WOMENS in Las Vegas from August 12-14. MAME will feature both a Men's Collection of candles in three unique scents and three variations of fine bath salts in addition to their signature and private label lines during the August show. http://www.mamesoycandles.com

Melissa Shoes (Booth#: 52318) - Melissa Shoes will be showing their new collaboration with Opening Ceremony for the first time. The collaboration launched exclusively at the Opening Ceremony Store in NYC and will be open to buyers for the first time at PROJECT WOMEN'S. http://www.shop601.com

MOOVE (booth#: 52125) - Moove is ready for the U.S. market! Is America ready for MOOVE? Moove is showing SS 2020 collection for the first time this season and opening up to the wholesale market. SS 2020 "Sahara sands" collection is inspired by the bold but still feminine woman. It's dedicated to women who want to look elegant and classy from business lunch till late dinner. http://www.moove.pl

My Saint My Hero (Booth#: 52527) - My Saint My Hero is excited to announce we will be showing for the first time at PROJECT WOMENS Las Vegas! We will be presenting brand new Wearable BlessingsTM that empower global communities through meaningful work and remind us we are loved, blessed and protected. http://www.mysaintmyhero.com

Murmur (Booth#: 51705) – MURMUR Iconic Spring/Summer 2020 comes with the most refined versions of those items, focusing on fitting and details, while using an inviting color palette of white, violet, nude and black. www.murmurstore.com

Paul & Joe Sister (Booth#: 51902) - Just in time for the turn of the season, Paul & Joe Beauté presents a flush of autumnal color to the lips and, as always, funky feline prints. Three creamy lipsticks, two printed cases that parallel the fashion line in design, and a heart-melting cat-shaped case; these won't disappoint. https://www.amazon.com/paulandjoe

Place Showroom (Booth#: 51311) - Place Showroom will create an in-season pop-up shop featuring some of the industry's most up-and-coming brands. As a way to promote Trending Right Now, Place's new immediate showroom in Los Angeles, TRN will have its own booth at Project, functioning as a true retail space for buyers, encouraging them to buy now, wear now. https://www.placeshowroom.com

P.J. Salvage (Booth#: 50923) - Smile. Unwind. Get comfy. P.J. Salvage launches three exclusive new collab partnerships and must-have accessories to its lifestyle-lounge-sleepwear collection. P.J. Salvage is a California contemporary lifestyle brand specializing in luxury essentials and the pursuit of all things cozy. The 22-year brand is loved for its incredibly soft fabrics and gorgeous prints. https://www.pjsalvage.com

Reality Eyewear (Booth#: 52313) - Reality Eyewear check into the USA! Australian Eyewear label launches its ‘JETSET' collection this August at Project. The collection is developed by an Australian Eyewear Design Team who have previously launched collections for leading International Fashion Groups. The collection is inspired by the JETSET era. An era when glamour, travel, freedom and good times were the order of the day! https://www.realityeyewear.com/

ROLLA'S (Booth#: 51002) - We're excited to announce that Sofia Richie will be endorsing Rolla's Spring 2020 range. Our alignment with Sofia will bring global brand recognition to our denim category with eight highlighted styles.

Saltwater Luxe (Booth#: 51518) - In an effort to be kinder to our planet, Saltwater Luxe is taking steps to implement more environmentally-friendly fabrics that use recycled materials. Starting this Holiday 2019 you can find sustainable fabric as part of our collection. After all, small changes have a large effect. https://saltwaterluxe.com

Sanctuary (Booth#: 51513) - New decade. New Lens. Sanctuary has extended its lifestyle brand with reimagined heritage surplus, expanded denim, and the introduction of the dress shop. The debut of footwear is sure to send you dancing. Sanctuary continues the commitment to sustainability and inclusive sizes. https://www.sanctuaryclothing.com

Satya Jewelry (booth#5: 2307) – As summer slips into its slowest rhythm, Satya Jewelry announces its New Classics Collection, best-selling styles re-envisioned with new combinations of healing gemstones, spiritual symbols and fresh designs that speak to the soul and uplift the spirit. The New Classics collection invites its wearer on a spiritual journey to their highest truth through designs that tap into Universal beauty, love and faith.

Scandal Italy (Booth#: 52013) - Scandal Italy is excited to announce the launch of their Holiday 2020 Collection at PROJECT WOMENS! Showcasing luxury fabrics and never-before-seen techniques, you'll want to make Scandal your first stop at the show. https://www.scandalitaly.com/

Sol Sana (Booth#: 51221) – Sol Sana presents Spring/Summer 2020

The Sol Sana story has been re-imagined, resulting in an elevated and contemporary aesthetic that marries perfectly with the brand's progressive new direction. The Australian designed collection encapsulates the quintessential 90's mood with minimalist silhouettes, ‘barely there' accents and a focus on sports luxe, introducing Sol Sana's take on sneakers.

Sonix (Booth#: 52304) – This Fall 2019, Sonix introduces "Vegas Vices" – a collection filled with wild prints and a modern twist on vintage glamour. True to Sonix's values, each phone case and accessory is crafted with attention to quality and distinctive design. Since 2010, Sonix has been transforming daily essentials into unexpected cult pieces.

SpiritHoods (Booth#: 51735) - SpiritHoods is back for wholesale - Find us at booth 51735! SpiritHoods has expanded over the last few years and will be debuting Fall/Winter 2019 with Coats, Throws, Vests, our Classic Hoods and Velvet Leggings! The line is inspired by self-expression, adventure, nature and animals, giving back 10% net from each purchase to 5 non-profit partners. https://www.spirithoods.com/collections/womens

Spirit Sarai (Booth#: 51536) - Spirit Sarai will be launching for the first time ever their wholesale offering with its Spring Summer 2020 collection, showing at PROJECT WOMENS Oasis August 2019. The line is for the modern bohemian, made of sustainably sourced materials, ethically made and each garment is one of a kind! https://spirit-sarai.com/

Swedish Stockings (Booth#: 52314) - We will have our brand-new Polly Innovations Tights on display, which is part of our "Keep it 100" Innovations product line for AW19. They are the world's first fully recycled pair of pantyhose, meaning both the nylon and elastane in these tights are 100% recycled. https://swedishstockings.com

Tolani Collection (Booth#: 52015) - New and exciting print trends are here! Tolani's celebrity-loved line has expanded for Spring 2020 featuring a vibrant array of one-of-a-kind prints and embroideries specifically created and tailored for each piece. This season the Tolani design team focused on easy-to-wear, flattering silhouettes and fine details in fabric creation and multi-faceted print design. https://tolanicollection.com

Vidda Jewelry (Booth#: 52518) - Vidda Jewelry announce that its new line be available at Booth# 52518. Vidda presents the Moon Collection. Different shapes, shadows, mystery, elegance and wildness of the moon have inspired this Collection. Specially made for unconventional, adventurous and dreamy women that never lose their shine. Pieces to keep with you always. https://www.viddajewelry.com

Wanderlust + Co (Booth#: 51308) - Wanderlust + Co is showing its magical Holiday '19 collection, L'etoile for the first time - the collection is a tribute to the woman who embraces the flow of the universe yet finds solace in her soft inner light. Discover beautiful craftsmanship and intricate detailing in our 14K gold gilt celestial pieces, from L'etoile to La Luna Necklaces, and our ever-changing goddess series. https://www.wanderlustandco.com/

Wildflower Cases (Booth#: 52308) - Wildflower cases is releasing its first ever laptop bag available in two styles: neoprene and clutch. In addition to laptop bags, Wildflower will also be releasing Apple Watch bands. Up to 5 different styles to choose from in two sizes. Both available for Oct. delivery. https://www.wildflowercases.com

Z SUPPLY (Booth#: 50931 and 50929) - To celebrate the launch into sustainable fashion, Z SUPPLY will premiere its new Organic Cotton Tee Capsule Collection. Attendees will have the opportunity to receive a free organic t-shirt plus shop vintage Levi's tailored to your liking by Jean Genie. To further the focus on an organic state of mind, Z SUPPLY's booth will display a unique art installation featuring sustainable fabrics created by Emily Formentini of tinimade. https://www.zsupplyclothing.com/

Zero Degrees Celsius (Booth#: 53624) - Zero Degrees Celsius continues into Spring 2019 with a cool and clean aesthetic for the contemporary woman. Recognizing that today's fashion is equal parts formal style and uncanny allure, we've designed clothes that are at the same time elegant and edgy. https://www.0degreescelsius.com/

WWDMAGIC

Asha Blooms (Booth#: 79815) - Asha Blooms is making its wholesale debut with its Fall/Winter 2019 collection, including two lines of purposeful necklaces. NEW this show: each piece comes on a postcard meant to be kept as inspiration or mailed to share positivity. We handcraft jewelry to wear, with meaning to share. http://www.ashablooms.com

ANS Design Studio (booth#: 53735) – Astha and Sidharth are coming to Magic to showcase their work. The label works with sustainable and ethical methods, working with handloom weavers from all across India, their collection has an eclectic melange of textiles. They constantly strive for doing meaningful work and for better quality of working life for people who are associated with them.

Beljoy (Booth#: 78714) - Béljoy recently had an amazing experience of being the accessory influencer in the WWDMAGIC + Rachel McCord Coachella Roadtrip Photoshoot. We will be showing the entire collection the models wore along with our new layer-it-up dainty necklace line at WWDMAGIC, Booth #78714. http://www.beljoyhaiti.com

Burleska (Booth#: 76400) - Burleska, a manufacturer of fine corsets, corset dresses and skirts is happy to announce that they are offering 5 new colors from our king brocade line to one of our best-selling corset dresses, the Gypsy dress. https://www.burleska.co.uk/

Camel Threads (Booth #: 78913) - Camel Threads has created and added for the first time ever a Fall Collection featuring booties and sneakers arriving in August, MAGIC time! We are a mother- daughter design team established in 2018 creating and expanding our Totes N Toes Collections. Come see what all the talk is about! https://camelthreads.com/

Coalition LA (Booth#: 72426) - This season, Coalition LA is helping you plan your outerwear buys! For the first time, the brand is revealing styles every week at launch parties in Los Angeles. Stop by Booth #72426 for a preview of the assortment by delivery. NEW vegan materials: metallic quilted and faux fur corduroy. https://coalitionla.com

Collectif (Booth#: 71930) - Collectif presents AW19 & SS20 at WWDMAGIC for the first time this August. Combining new fashion trends with classic Vintage styles, and a good old splash of rock n roll! Featuring styles inspired by the 1940s & ‘50s, our collections are updated for today with bold prints and bespoke prints. https://www.collectif.co.uk/

Complete Clothing (Booth#: 71313) - Let us (re)introduce you to WILLOW. From updated logo to elevated aesthetic, we're loving her new look. Our vision for WILLOW: empower our customer to feel her best to keep her coming back for more. Whether you're one of our loyals or just meeting WILLOW: welcome to the WILLOWFAM! http://www.willowandclay.com

Chris & Carol Apparel (Booth#: 72323) - Chris & Carol apparel will be showing a new casual line of graphic tee's in best-selling bodies. We will also have new trendy, fall styles translated into easy-to-wear fashionable pieces. http://WWW.CHRISCAROL.COM

Demure Jewelry (Booth#: 78707) - Introducing the new "Journey Collection"! Take a Tour with DeMure. http://www.demurejewelry.com/

Diff Eyewear (Booth#: 78517) – DIFF Eyewear will be expanding their roster of collaborations through 2020 with new partnerships including H.E.R., Disney's Star Wars, Casey Holmes, Cameran Eubanks, and Kate Brown. In addition, DIFF is continuing to expand charitable efforts by providing the gift of sight through funding of various healthcare initiatives globally.

Dress Forum (Booth#: 76522) - Dress Forum is excited to announce its debut of Fall Winter & Holiday 2019 collection. We will be presenting our new collection at both Fame in New York & WWDMAGIC in Las Vegas! Also find our latest collection at www.dressforumonline.com .

Emory Park (Booth#: 76122) - Emory Park returns to MAGIC as they debut their FALL/WINTER 2019 Collection. This vintage-inspired collection makes use of different textures to create variety and edge. The line's motif is to design unique and sophisticated clothing that make women feel beautiful. https://emoryparkclothing.com/

En Saison (Booth#: 70730) - We're excited to announce that we will be debuting our very first collection at WWDMAGIC! En Saison is a brand that embraces the individuality of Parisian style - timeless, subtle elegance, fashion on your own terms. Designed with attention to detail, each collection has a curated theme that plays with feminine tones and gives a fresh innovative twist on classic trends. We handpick everlasting pieces, no matter what trend it's always "in season". https://shopensaison.com/

Fin Fun (Booth#: 72206) - FIN FUN introduces its first collection from new Lead Designer and Project Runway winner Seth Aaron Henderson. His beach & resort wear debut, CORAL BAY by Seth Aaron, combines clean lines and vintage flair with playful sea-inspired prints designed for both women and children, including coordinated "Mommy & Me" outfits. https://www.finfunmermaid.com/

Funky Soul (Booth#: 73209) - Funky Soul is showing its new collection of denim and denim-related pieces inspired by our diverse costumers and designed to enhance the natural curves of their bodies. Funky Soul's goal is to empower women by creating clothes with a carefully engineered fit that will adjust to every body type with comfort and style. http://www.shopfunkysoul.com

FRNCH (Booth#: 71923) - FRNCH, the contemporary women's brand inspired and designed in Paris, will debut a new label named "La Petite Maille" at FAME - a capsule of fine sweaters 100% made in Italy. La Petite Maille embodies classic designs and will source from Italian facilities world-renowned for high-quality manufacturing of goods and materials. https://us-frnch.fr/

Grace & Emma (Booth#: 77208) - Southern Grace Apparel is introducing it's Grace & Emma brand at WWDMAGIC. They specialize in flattering fits (S-3XL), competitive pricing, and fast shipping. http://www.southerngracewholesale.com

Kate Mesta Studios (Booth#: 76839) - Kate Mesta brand is launching our new line of one-of-a-kind hand stamped vintage key necklaces from around the world. Customization is free! We will also be launching jewelry for our national "Love is Love" campaign. https://katemesta.com

Kristalize Jewelry (Booth#: 79010) - Kristalize Jewelry launching Fall '19. Shop the looks seen on country music's hottest star, Carrie Underwood and The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown! http://www.kristalizejewelry.com

LIC LIZETTE COLLECTION (Booth#: 73228) - LIC RELEASES THE NEWEST 2019 COLLECTION, FULL OF BRIGHTNESS, A MUST SEE!! FIRST TIME SHOWING AT WWDMAGIC. https://lizettecollection.com

Madame Adassa (Booth#: 71909) - Madame Adassa couture gowns will once again be featured in Los Angeles, California this September during the DPA's celebrity gifting suite pre-Emmy Awards event. Celebrities nominated and attending this year's Emmy Awards will have the opportunity to select red carpet gowns from the fabulous Madame Adassa couture collection. https://www.madameadassa.com

Mark Feldstein & Associates, Inc. (Booth#: 80712) - Mark Feldstein & Associates, Inc. (MFA), a 33-year old Product Development Company and Importer is showing for the first time. MFA will be featuring its award-winning Revers-A-Brella® Inverted No Drip Standard and Portable Umbrellas for women looking for both performance and fashion. https://mfagifts.com/

MINKPINK (Booth#: 72218) - MINKPINK is excited to announce that we will be joining the WWDMAGIC trade show in August 2019. We welcome you to view our Spring 2020 range and get lost in a modern prairie dream. The range features dramatic sleeves and tiered ruffles in a color palette ranging from crisp white to coral. The collection also includes MINKPINK's signature personality with floral, foliage and animal skins prints embodied in paper bag waists, soft utility and halter styles. Please be sure to visit us at Booth #72218. https://www.minkpinkworld.com/

Modern Butterfly Company (Booth#: 71509) - We're showing for the first time ever! Welcome our debut or MOMMY & ME matching clothing line for the fall and holiday season. We are a fashion forward company with mothers and daughters in mind. Our mission is to create fashionable, high quality clothing at affordable prices. http://www.modernbutterflycompany.com

NUMERO/Thread Collective (Booth#: 71329) – Get your first look at our new spring-summer 2020 collection featuring 70's inspired silhouettes. Bellbottoms, jumpsuits, short-shorts and a variety of high-waisted styles come together to create an overall boho vibe. A fashion-forward denim collection not to be missed. https://www.numerobrand.com/

Oddi (Booth#: 73025) - Oddi, a young women's contemporary line is proud to be showing their Fall / Winter 2019 Collection at the upcoming WWDMAGIC tradeshow. Specializing in both contemporary & plus sizing - Oddi is pleased to announce that their performance in plus size styles have hit an ultimate high. Being able to provide buyers with a size range of S - 3X, has only opened more doors & has allowed for more opportunity. As a wholesaler & for their retail buyers, it's a beautiful thing to witness.

https://www.oddiclothing.com/

Peepers (Booth#: 79009) - Introducing our brand-new Fall 2019 collection! This season our design team drew inspiration from traditional nordic prints along with elements of the Hygge lifestyle. New blue light styles available in no correction and readers as well as brand new sunglasses styles. Cheers to a folkloric fall! https://www.peepers.com/

Pudus Lifestyle Co. (booth#: 70925) - Wrap yourself in warmth and comfort with Pudus' newest addition to their collection of cozy accessories. Introducing our faux cashmere ponchos, they are not only luxuriously soft, warm and stylish, but also 100% vegan! Available in Black, Blush Pink and Grey, they are versatile and complement any outfit throughout the year. https://www.ilovemypudus.com

Rioni (Booth#: 80506) - RIONI has been at MAGIC for over 20 years. Now for the first time ever it is expanding beyond its classic image and opening up to the contemporary fashion market with its new fashion-forward styles, with more luxury materials in their handbags. https://www.rioni.com/

Shouyao (Booth#: 75929) – New to WWDMAGIC, Shouyao, streetwear brand designed in Europe is all about fabrics and fit. An urban look with prints that are Asian influenced with a European flair.

Socksmith Design (Booth#: 78900) - Socksmith is launching a new collection of MADE in USA product! Made of recycled cotton, wool and polyester. This collection is sustainable and unlike anything else in the market! Socksmith, a Santa Cruz based company, has been designing some of the best novelty socks for over 10 years. https://www.socksmith.com

Tinglar Sports Wear (Booth#: 70409) – Showing for the first time, Tinglar Sports Wear will showcase curve-fitting jeans to shape and mold your figure. We're bringing our Colombian sports clothing brand to the United States with new designs and the same great quality. With Tinglar's new line, coming out soon, you can show your inner beauty on the outside.

Unique Vintage (Booth#: 71727) - Unique Vintage will present the first-ever preview of their SS20 collaboration with 'I Love Lucy'. Designed in celebration of the iconic female trailblazer, the 1950s-inspired line embodies the flirty glamour of the classic TV show, made for today's contemporary woman and available in sizes XS to 5X. https://www.uniquevintage.com

Velvet Heart (Booth#: 71118) - Inspired by love for the ‘California-chic' casual lifestyle, Velvet Heart is opening WWDMAGIC with their new Spring 2020 collection. The line empowers women to look and feel beautiful, and targets women of all ages who have a love for feminine, effortless and affordable clothing. http://www.velvetheart.com

West Coast Jewelry (Booth#: 78806) - West Coast Jewelry is proud to announce our licensed partnership with Hang Ten! We're launching our very first collection of unisex Hang Ten jewelry at MAGIC. We've incorporated the vintage and classic looks with modern trends. Our new line will feature natural materials such as wood, stone, lava, leather and shell. https://westcoastjewelry.com/

STITCH at PROJECT WOMENS

Ahdorned (Booth #: 52721) - Ahdorned will be showcasing their new Vegan Snake Print Messengers with 2" Aztec Designs—they are the MUST-HAVE bag of the season. https://www.ahdorned.com

Baci Fashion (Booth#: 53511) - Baci Fashion is introducing our newest blend, combining light and flowy silk with a hearty and lush cotton to create a collection of versatile pieces that last throughout the season. Alongside is the debut of our newest print the "Mondrian", drawing inspiration from the iconic style of the abstract artist. http://www.bacifashion.com

Betty & Co. U.S.A (Booth#: 53725) - Betty & Co. of Italy is showing for the first time ever and is opening up to the wholesale market in North America with its debut of Fall and Holiday 2019 Collections. We pride in our Made in Italy quality and design, capturing the atmosphere of Italy and sharing it with fashionistas around the world. https://www.bettycousa.com/

CAMBIO (Booth#: 53721) – With its incredible styling and fit, CAMBIO has become a leader in the industry and is a proven best seller in retail stores across the country. For this new season, CAMBIO will be using sustainable denim for all of its denim styles and the results look great. We are excited to present the new CAMBIO SS20 Collection to Stitch @ Project LV!

Caryn Vallone Designs (Booth#: 53519) - Caryn Vallone Designs will be offering a much-expanded product offering including new yarns and woven fabrics showcasing exclusive prints designed in house. Fine gauge knits remain the core of the line and new matte viscose yarns, metallics, tweeds, printed knits and sexy woven dresses now round out the collection. https://www.carynvallonedesigns.com

COA (Booth#: 53527) – COA is excited to introduce our spring 2020 line. We have stuck to our roots of clean styles with an edge. We have introduced new breathable lightweight fabrics to our line and also kept the silky and soft fabrics that have always been loved by our customer. Our spring line is stylish and comfortable and can be dressed up or down. COASTORE.COM

CoFi Leathers (Booth#: 52733) - Don't miss out. The CoFi Holly Fashion Sneakers have been flying off shelves. We are now stocking these unique printed leather, comfortable sneakers that people have described as "chic, fashionable, versatile and travel-friendly." New leathers will be available for pre-orders for Spring 2020. https://cofi-leather.gogecko.com/

Díomí (Booth#: 53612) - DÍOMÍ, luxury outerwear and accessory collection offers a rich mix of lush fabrics - Cashmere, Wool, Leather, Fur, and Nylon. Unexpected elements in texture and fabric in bold colors create styles that offer a new perspective in outerwear. DÍOMÍ has launched the DÍOMÍ Rain Collection, sophisticated rain wear in innovative fabrics. http://diomidesigns.com/

Dolce Cabo (Booth#: 53417) - Dolce Cabo is celebrating their 20th Anniversary! They have built up their faux fur and novelty jacket categories along with their statement furs. Come say hello and see what is new! https://dolcecabo.com

Donna Salyers Fabulous-Furs (Booth#: 53326) - As we launch our 2019-2020 assortment, DSFF celebrates our 30th anniversary and the introduction of a new collection, DSFF LUXE. With an added edge, sophistication and power, DSFF LUXE brings out the best in what Donna Salyers Fabulous-Furs can do. Don't miss out on our best collections yet! https://fabulousfurs.com

Echo (Booth# 52731) – On June 10th, 2019, Steven Roberts, CEO and President of Echo, was honored with The President's Award by The Accessories Council. This past year, Echo, an American fourth generation heritage brand, celebrated its 95th successful year in business. https://www.echodesign.com

Eva Varro (Booth#: 53421) - Eva Varro is part of an environmental awareness project that is committed to reducing the footprint that our industry leaves on nature and the environment.

We ship out merchandise in recycled cardboard boxes, protected with recycled cardboard sheets and individually layered with recycled wrapping paper. Our garments are wrinkle free and do not require bagging, hangers and miscellaneous plastic tagging.

Gigi Moda (Booth#: 52712) – Gigi Moda invites you to fall in love with our new gorgeous Italian pieces! Thinking about the trendiest styles, we will be presenting our Spring collection and our exclusive Gigi Tropical Flower Print. This print will be available for silk blouses and dresses in different colors.

Hatley (Booth#: 52831) - Hatley's new Spring 2020 collection comprises an eclectic mix of flowy fabrics, unexpected details, exciting prints and a dreamy palette of colours that appear to have been kissed by the sun. Every garment, print and finishing detail has a handcrafted feel, inspired by the elements. https://www.hatley.com/

Julio Designs (Booth#: 52726) - Julio Designs is releasing the newest collection of POPS to market. Our pop sockets vary in style from charms to semiprecious stones to custom graphic maps. Our entire collection is handmade in Frisco, Texas by a group of very talented and inspired women. https://juliodesigns.com/

Latico Leathers (Booth#: 27033) - LATICO LEATHERS is happy to announce our new Hydro Hide Collection. We have created this water-resistant leather that provides a barrier to liquid absorption. Deep color saturation intensifies the natural beauty of our hand-selected hides. http://www.latico.com

Lecmost & Lola (Booth#: 53635) - For the first time, Lecmost & Lola will be launching their latest adorned fashion pieces at wholesale this Fall 2019 at MAGIC, featuring their new collection that redesigns the essence of edginess and class through hand-embroidered fabrics such as denim, cotton, and silk—all personalized to your taste. https://www.lecmostlola.com

LINEN AND LINENS (Booth#: 53539) - Linen and Linens an exquisite linen apparel brand is showcasing at Booth #53539. We have women's lounge wear, resort wear, casual wear, scarves and lots more. Everything in Linen! New Collection. 100% Pure European Linen. Contemporary styles. Flattering Silhouettes. Embroidery and Detailing. http://www.linenandlinens.com

Liverpool Los Angeles (Booth#: 53011) - Glide on and Go! It's that easy. Liverpool Los Angeles is completely changing the pull-on category with the introduction of our revolutionary Gia Glider ™. The Gia is the perfect hybrid between a pull-on and a 5-pocket jean! https://liverpooljeans.com/

Lizzy James Designs Inc. (Booth#: 52615) - The Lizzy James Fall Release highlights the theme Versatility—bracelets that can also be worn as a necklace. The Fall release is inspired by the beauty of Big Sur, Monterey and Carmel—these Lizzy wraps evoke brilliant colors of turning leaves, golden sunshine and winding mountain trails. https://www.lizzyjames.com

M.Rena (Booth#: 53033) - M.Rena is exhibiting at STITCH @ PROJECT WOMENS in Las Vegas for the first time! We're so excited to bring you the newest in high-waist seamless leggings, quality knits and sweaters for the new and coming Fall/Winter season! Visit us at Booth #53033! https://www.m-rena.com/

NYDJ (Booth#: 52816) - Not Your Daughter's Jeans, the women's denim brand known for the original slimming jean, announces the return of the Alina Legging, now available in a range of new denim washes and colors for spring. NYDJ has also expanded its head-to-toe assortment to give consumers even more complete looks for every occasion. https://www.nydj.com

Petit Pois by Viviana G (Booth#: 53103) - In celebration of our 20-year anniversary with our American Lifestyle Brand made in our own premises, Petit Pois by Viviana G is launching the Lifestyle Resort Bridal and expanding the premium line under the label Viviana Gabeiras and also unveiling the first collaboration with artist Norbert Klauber, with more series and artists to come. https://www.mypetitpois.com/

Sylca Designs (Booth#: 52724) - Sylca Designs would like to announce the release of our dessert and forest collections. The Dessert collection mixes tones of taupe, red, orange, and brown in beautifully crafted statement jewelry. The Forest collection is composed with tones of greens, yellows, browns and black to create a camo look. https://sylcadesigns.com/

Sweet Lola (Booth#: 52622) - Sweet Lola is moving to curating and designing planet-friendly jewelry using recycled materials sourced from around the globe. By introducing cleaner products, we hope to reduce waste and carbon footprint while encouraging women to rethink the way they invest in their wardrobe without having to sacrifice style or beauty. https://www.sweetlola.net

UP! Pants (Booth#: 53521) - UP! Pants is committed to being kind to the environment! We have a new group of eco-friendly styles in a sustainable fabric that will be produced using less water, chemicals and energy! They will be shipped with an explanatory hang-tag. We are also offering 5% off on all orders left at the show. http://uppants.com/

Vismaya (Booth#: 52413) – Vismaya is a name that reflects creativity and commitment. Vismaya has chosen to collaborate with artists such as Colette Miller of the Angel Wing Project and Bruce Rubenstein for a specially curated collection of scarves and lifestyle products. Colette Miller and Bruce Rubenstein's spectacular paintings are transformed into wearable and decorative works of art ranging from scarves, tote bags, travel pouches and other lifestyle products. Vismaya is thrilled to share these one-of-a-kind collections with you. http://www.vismayacollection.com/

Wallaroo Hat Company (Booth#: 52718) - WALLAROO HAT COMPANY debuts its 2020 Collection of UPF50+ rated hats for the world traveler, as well as their new CARKELLA line focusing on customizable hats for Golf - Travel - Resort. Wallaroo is recognized for its sun protective and packable features. https://wallaroohats.com/

POOLTRADESHOW

1302 Watch Co. (Booth#: 50322) - 1302 Watch Co., a boutique specializing in affordable stainless-steel watches with interchangeable Italian leather bands, is debuting in the wholesale market and showcasing its women's watches along with their newly launched collection of men's watches and Apple watch straps! 1302 believes in giving back, 5% of profits go to charity. https://www.1302watch.com/

ACouplePuns (Booth#: 50314) – As a new addition to POOL Trade Show, ACouplePuns will be debuting 20+ new greeting cards delivering sweet punny messages accompanied by disarmingly darling drawings. You'll find a card for every imaginable occasion and take a peek at what is coming this Holiday season! https://www.acouplepuns.com/

Agapantha Jewelry (Booth#: 50621) – Everyone's favorite stacking ring and layering jewelry brand is back at POOLTRADESHOW again with an exciting new collection. Come see for yourself and let them help you curate the perfect layering jewelry collection for your customers. https://www.agapantha.com

AMBER E LEA (Booth#: 50719) - AMBER E LEA is showing for the first time ever in Las Vegas and is opening up to the wholesale market with their debut of Autumn/Winter 2019 Collections. These miniature sculptures are inspired by modern architecture and soft hues of the American Southwest. Each jewelry design is made for intentional and bold women who aren't afraid to have fun. http://amberelea.com

Amber Joy (Booth#: 50329) – See the NEWEST line this year at the Pool Trade Show!

Join the Retro Revolution! Check out the bold, sexy, retro styles that your customers will add to their wishlists. You will love our make up bags, travel bags, and accessories. Free GIFTS at booth #50329 Be Bold & Sexy!

Architee (Booth#: 50416) - Architee, a company specializing in apparel designs based on blueprints and schematics, is expanding its product line to include new designs featuring iconic objects from popular culture. Our new blueprint t-shirt designs include schematics of a Guitar, Sailboat, F-14 fighter jet, vintage Corvette Stingray, VW Bus, and Vespa. https://architee.com/

Art of Marina Inc. (Booth#: 50625) - Art of Marina is excited to be launching the Kimono line at Pool 2019. There will be new, never-been-seen prints on the Kiki (Duster) Kimono as well as the new Kandi Kimono, a shorter length. There will also be paper prints, and the YOU ARE STYLEWORTHY intention deck! https://artofmarina.shop/

Be The Good (Booth#: 50319-50320) – Showcasing our "Miracle Worker" Collection, inspired by our work in the wellness industry, We offer sweet and sassy charms for the professionals who provide everyday services. We celebrate them with charms like Glam Squad, Miracle Worker, and many more. Each Charm Necklace comes on an easel back cards. Whether you choose I'm Your Fur Boss or You're My Miracle Worker, we have inspirational jewelry perfect for individuals who are beyond labels. https://www.shopbethegood.com

Black Merchant$ (Booth#: 50422) - Introducing new Utility Hoodies comfortable easy fit. Rope Tie Sweats fit all bottoms. https://blackmerchantsociety.com

Blue Platypus (Booth#: 50715) - Blue Platypus, the fun & original female-designed, indie clothing line will be introducing adorable dresses for older kids as well as colorful woven patches which will coordinate with our California-made women's tees, dresses and skirts! 100% original artwork is heading to Booth #50715! http://www.blue-platypus.com

CannaBon Therapeutics (Booth#: 50113) - CannaBon is thrilled to release our new all-natural Hemp Infused Exfoliating Facial Scrub! CannaBon's Hemp-infused formula and soft, creamy texture is wrapped around gentle, eco-friendly Jojoba Beads, that go to work helping to retexture, smooth, and renew dull, dry, bumpy skin while gently removing dirt and pollutants deep embedded in your pores. Also, check out CannaBon's new label & packaging designs at POOLTRADESHOW in Las Vegas. https://cannabontherapeutics.com/

Cuffed Up (Booth#: 50627) - CuffedUp keeps sleeves & pants rolled and is making its MAGIC debut! Working with the creatives behind Poo-Pourri and Squatty Potty, CuffedUp is getting widespread attention. The most recent buzz: an Editor's pick in Real Simple Magazine.

Culk Inc. (Booth#: 50519) - Returning for the third time in a row, Culk is showcasing their ability to create clean, custom graphic apparel assortments which resonate with a retailer's unique audience. The line is inspired by urban landmarks and icons across North America, embodying a positive, playful approach to life. https://www.culk.co

Emily McDowell & Friends (Booth#: 50204) - Making our POOL debut at this show, we make cards and gifts for the relationships people REALLY have, helping them connect when they're not sure what to say. In 2018, we joined Knock Knock to become the Who's There Group: two kickass female-founded brands under one roof! https://emilymcdowell.com

Flipside Hats (Booth#: 50415) - Introducing fashion forward Tie-Dye Beanies in 100% recycled cotton yarn. Because what we wear is important. http://www.flipsidehats.com

Freedumb Founded (Booth#: 50604) - Freedumb Founded out of Venice, CA is thrilled to bring you a huge selection of new hand carved rings, necklaces, cuffs and earrings for men and women. Pieces are sterling silver and brass and come in any size. Make sure to check out the new women's empowerment and Aztec-inspired pieces! http://www.freedumbfounded.com

Fydelity (Booth#: 50428) – Accessory company, Fydelity will debut Fine'd Gold- 999.9 Pure Collection. http://www.fydelitybags.com

Gecko Hawaii (Booth#: 50608) - Gecko Hawaii is bringing back their bright colors from the late ‘80s and early ‘90s! Showing Holiday 2019 and Spring 2020 with a fresh and focused perspective, higher quality materials, and classic hand drawn designs. From the shores of Honolulu quality apparel since 1979. https://geckohawaii.com/

Glamrocks Jewelry (Booth#: 50224) - Glamrocks is bringing their handmade, 70's-inspired brand to POOLTRADESHOW for the first time! They will be debuting their new Holiday 2019 Collection, along with best sellers in the cash/carry section. The celebrity-loved brand focuses on higher quality trend jewelry at affordable price points. https://www.glamrocksjewelry.com

Go Rings (Booth#: 50321) - Go Rings is showing for the first time ever in Vegas! The Austin-based line was made to be your everyday, never-take-it-off, lasts-for-years kind of jewelry. Dainty, on-trend, high-quality, yet durable, classic and affordable. http://www.gorings.com

Grey Theory Mill (Booth#: 50002) - Grey Theory Mill is returning to POOLTRADESHOW slinging their hand-crafted jewelry full of snark, snorts, & sweetness that is inspired by everyday exasperation & the simple joys of life. Come check out our newest goods.

https://greytheorymill.com

Happy Ballerdays (Booth#: 50432) - HAPPY BALLERDAYS is the first of its kind to hit the niche retail market. Whimsical or downright crude, this kitschy new line cuts straight through all holiday formalities. A true lifestyle driven sportswear brand, Happy Ballerdays has your game face covered for all of life's holidays and reasons to celebrate! HTTP://WWW.HAPPYBALLERDAYS.COM

Harper + Ari (Booth#: 50628) - Harper + Ari is excited to announce the newest scent to our line, Grapefruit! Grapefruit: Tart, invigorating & full of joy. Our grapefruit aroma is a bright mix of citrus fruits topped with a hint of sugar, just how we like it. Now available in Exfoliating Sugar Cubes & Candles. https://harperari.com/

Harper Made (Booth#: 50522) - The polished bohemian jewelry line, Harper Made, is debuting a brand-new tarot inspired collection at POOLTRADESHOW fit for all the mystic maidens out there. https://www.shopharpermade.com

Ink & Osprey Studio (Booth#: 50004) - Ink & Osprey Studio is showing at POOLTRADESHOW for the first time ever with its debut collection of unique desktop accessories and stationery! Inspired by thoughtful, geometric design and minimalist sophistication, the studio's offerings include vegan leather and foil notebooks, archival art prints, and timeless, solid brass pens. https://www.inkandosprey.com/

Kenda Kist Jewelry (booth#: 26158) - Kenda Kist Jewelry is debuting their Fall and Winter collection including the best-selling Heavy Metal Collection. The line is defined by 14k gold filled and sterling silver pieces, all of which are handcrafted and designed. https://www.kendakist.com/

Kitschy POP Inc. (Booth#: 50626) - Now showing complete product and display packages for all of our collections! Simply open your order, and place the completed, fully stocked Point of Purchase display on your sales counter or display table and you're ready to boost those add-on sales immediately! http://www.kitschypop.com

Knock Knock (Booth#: 50203) - We're tickled to be visiting POOL for the first time! We are Knock Knock, makers of witty pads, journals, and books that bring humor and smarts to everyday life. In 2018, we joined Emily McDowell & Friends to form the Who's There Group: two kickass, woman-owned brands united by one high-maintenance espresso machine. https://knockknockstuff.com/

LA MENO (Booth#: xxxx) - We are introducing our NEW Galaxy Collection Bracelets! This collection has 8 different planets including Earth, Moon, Venus, etc. They are all made with Japanese Hand-Painted beads and 14K Gold Filled. https://www.lamenojewelry.com

Landella (Booth#: 50315) - The world's first powder-coated bead factory launches its wholesale collection at MAGIC. Combining just 6 bead shapes, thousands of color options, and instantly sizable cords with a freakishly strong clasp, Landella can be customized for all people, excluding no one. Every bead, clasp, and charm is made in the USA. http://www.landella.com

Lavender Crush (Booth#: 50317) - Lavender Crush is launching its new Fall/Holiday 2019 collection of delicate, bohemian jewelry, stacking rings, meaningful crystals, and boxed chakra stones. Find us at POOLTRADESHOW in Booth #50317, or book an appointment with Bridgette to get FREE shipping on your orders! https://shoplavendercrush.com

Live Life Clothing Company (Booth#: 50521) - Live Life Clothing is excited to announce an addition to our adventure tee's collection—we are adding lifestyle pullovers and super comfy loungewear. http://www.livelifeclothingco.com

Melissa Lew (Booth#: 50220) - Melissa Lew is showing for the first time at POOLTRADESHOW, debuting her artisan, eco-friendly line of motivational, gift-ready necklaces. Inspired by her travels, her Fall/Winter catalog celebrates her love of adventure and celestial. Embrace authenticity by proudly wearing what you love close to your heart. http://www.melissalew.com

Mod + Jo (Booth#: 50006) - We are debuting our latest collection at POOLTRADESHOW for the second time and can't wait to share all of our inspiration. Our FW'19 collection is filled with vintage inspiration, warm gemstones and chunky layers. https://www.modandjo.com

Next Level Apparel (Booth#: 50511) - Next Level Apparel is showing off the newest additions to the Festival line. The flowy, free-spirited tees inspire you to live in the moment. Wear it. Love it. Live Inspired! http://www.nextlevelapparel.com

Océanne Jewelry Design (Booth#: 50105) - Océanne Jewelry Design is back for our second appearance at POOL and first time in Cash & Carry. Not only will we be bringing plenty of customer favorites like our handcrafted bolos, statement necklaces and earrings, but we will be bringing our newly released Empowered Women line. Featuring tees, mugs, prints, and stamped items, this line is inspired by all of the women who continue to inspire and support us over the years! https://www.oceanne.net

Outlaw Soaps (Booth#: 50523) - Outlaw Soaps is announcing new, beautifully laser-etched boxes for our award-winning cologne scents. http://outlawsoaps.com

PAPER 8 (Booth#: 50419) - PAPER8 is excited to be showing for the first time at POOLTRADESHOW! Each aspect of the design process is done in house by artist and owner, Matt Warren. From the pencil drawn illustrations, to the printing and packaging, we are looking forward to be expanding into the wholesale market nationally and internationally. http://www.paper8apparel.com

Potrol (Booth#: 50324) – New to POOLTRADESHOW. Following the mini purse trend, POTROL has come out with a bold chrome gold and silver mini purse that can be worn as a belt bag, attached to your purse or as a mini cross body. Secure your lipstick, change and credit cards conveniently with a small but bold statement trend! https://www.potrol.ca

Pretty Alright Goods (Booth#: 50603) - Pretty Alright Goods is showing for the very first time at POOL! We are a small team of paper-loving people who set out to create goods and gifts for the above average. The aesthetic is clean, and the goods are #smartfunny. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, all goods are made in the U.S. https://wholesale.prettyalrightgoods.com/

Rebekah Vinyard Jewelry (Booth#: 50102) - Rebekah Vinyard Jewelry will be back at POOLTRADESHOW debuting the new Fall/Winter collection. Continuing to create jewelry made to inspire and empower, this collection steps it up with bold, versatile and unique designs. https://rebekahvinyard.com/

Rockdoodles (Booth#: 50226) - rockdoodles is showing at POOL for the first time ever and is debuting 15 new punny greeting cards! This summer expansion includes new birthday, wedding and baby shower designs. https://www.rockdoodles.com

Rongrong Illustration (Booth#: 50219) - Rongrong Illustration is showing for the first time ever and is opening up to the wholesale market with its debut of Fall and Holiday 2020 Collections, as well as their best-selling Boss Babe collection! Their mission is all about celebrating diversity, and women's empowerment through fun and colorful illustration and design. https://shoprongrong.com/

Rose Gypsy (Booth#: 50216) - Rose Gypsy is a favorite amongst jewelry lovers around Los Angeles and is finally making its way to the wholesale market by way of POOLTRADESHOW. We will be showcasing our new collections for Fall and Holiday 2019. Some of which include bracelets, fresh water pearls, thicker chain necklaces and hoops. We pride ourselves on using sustainable materials and products in our everyday practices. http://www.rosegypsy.com

Sand Stuff (Booth#: 50616) – Sustainability, Eco-Friendly Natural Sand and 100% Recycled Coffee Grounds printed T-shirt. http://www.sandstuffshirts.com

Sarah Nagle Designs (Booth#: 50526) - Sarah Nagle Designs is showing for the first time with its debut of an entirely American made Fall and Holiday 2019 Hammered Gold and Wild Garden Accessories Collections. Sarah Nagle Designs believes that jewelry should allow a woman to make her own statement, not force her to follow someone else's style. https://www.pinterest.com/sarahruthn1810/

Silvana K Designs (Booth#: 50116) - Silvana K redefines sustainable luxury by creating contemporary art pieces in Los Angeles. From Concept to completion each piece is handcrafted ethically in house reflecting the Designer's Love of nature, heritage and different cultural background finding Harmony in Diversity. Over 200 pounds of Copper is recycled each month obtained from various recycling centers in Los Angeles. http://www.silvanakdesigns.com

Star Struck Clothing (Booth#: 50207) - Star Struck Clothing is showing our all new 1940's and 1950's reproduction Women's workwear and casualwear for Fall and Holiday 2019. As well as our Vintage-Inspired handbags and Reproduction FlexiClogs and FlexiHeels. http://www.starstruckclothing.com

Stickie Bandits (Booth#: 50605) - STICKIE BANDITS is hitting the road and appearing at our first-ever tradeshow! We're thrilled to show you that we're more than just stickers in our new collections. Come join us in sticking things on things and checking out all we have to offer! See you there! https://stickiebandits.com/

Stonyhill & Co. DBA Tammy Rice (Booth#: 50425) - Tammy Rice slow-style art is showing for the first time at POOLTRADESHOW. I hand design jewelry & handbags from discarded inner tubes. Using both tractor & bicycle tubes, my aesthetic is modern & edgy. Unconventional material + Innovation = Uncommon Style. https://stonyhill.webs.com/

spark+elle (Booth#: 50327) - spark+elle is exhibiting for the first time and will be releasing their Fall 2019 collection, "Limitless Layers," which consists of bohemian-inspired crystal layering necklaces. Many of the pieces being released are designed flexibly and can be worn as both chokers and long necklaces, for creative styling. http://www.shopsparkelle.com

Tailored Union (Booth#: 50704) - Tailored Union is approaching their two-year anniversary and is excited to have a growing number of ‘Tailored Collections' with amazing artists and brands like ‘Robbie Simon' and ‘Slowdown Studio' launching in Spring 2020! They also have an evolving basic's line with classic styles for men and women. With their unique program catered towards creative entrepreneurs, they offer something for everyone with quality and design at the forefront. http://www.Tailoredunion.com

Trendy and Tipsy (Booth#: 50722) - Trendy and Tipsy is BACK to POOLTRADESHOW with brand new one-of-a-kind repurposed vintage styles for Fall/Winter and Festival Season! Each piece is reworked and handmade to perfection into a sustainable piece of wearable art from sunny San Diego! The Collection is vintage inspired and for all those who love and appreciate music! https://trendyandtipsy.com/

Yin Yang Threads and WooHoo Tees (Booth#: 50434) - Yin Yang Threads and WooHoo Tees create fun, uplifting, empowering, sporty, spiritual, humorous tees. The word WooHoo alone uplifts others' vibrations. Yin Yang Threads has exclusive designs and WooHoo has been trademarked for apparel. With every Yin Yang Thread purchase, you will be supporting Youth Outreach Programs. https://yinyangthreads.com/

With Roots (Booth#: 50214) - With Roots is showing at POOL for the first time ever! We're offering an exciting new line of eco-friendly, nature-inspired jewelry; with real plants in each piece. I am an independent, female-owned operation with a commitment to high quality, sustainability and creative design in Brooklyn, NY. http://www.withroots.com

Wondery - A Parks Apparel Brand (Booth#: 50706) - The Parks Apparel is becoming Wondery - A Parks Apparel Brand. Beginning September 23rd, we will produce outdoor apparel exclusively for women. Every purchase will support the empowerment of women outdoors through education, community, and resources. We have implemented a plan for fully sustainable apparel by 2022. https://www.theparksapparel.com/

For more information please contact Sara Vaughn, PR Director at sara.vaughn@ubm.com





About MAGIC | MAGIC is the most comprehensive fashion marketplace in the U.S. showcasing Women's, Men's and Children's Apparel, Footwear, Accessories and Sourcing resources from around the world. Here you will find the latest in apparel, footwear, accessories, and manufacturing. From the height of advanced contemporary luxury brands, to the latest trends in fast fashion, MAGIC fuels the business of fashion.