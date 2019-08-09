America's Best Caviar To Be Featured In World Food Championships' Seafood Finals

DALLAS, Texas, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The World Food Championships (WFC) announced that its Seafood Category will be elevated like never before thanks to its newest sponsor, America's Best Caviar. As the Official Infusion Sponsor of the World Seafood Championship, the caviar company will be providing its high-quality product for competitors to incorporate in the Top Ten round of the competition.

Strategically located in the heart of Caviar Country, America's Best Caviar is just hours away from fertile waters of the Mississippi, Ohio, Tennessee and Cumberland rivers. The caviar is made from "wild-caught" fish, then harvested, processed and packaged within a very small window of time to assure the freshest, best-tasting caviar in the domestic marketplace.

"This is an exciting platform for us to join, especially with the many talented cooks and chefs from around the world participating each year," said David Fields of America's Best Caviar. "We can't wait to see what culinary creations they come up with to win the seafood title in Dallas."

Established in 2012, America's Best Caviar strives to offer a number one quality product at affordable prices. Each caviar order is hand-selected and processed accordingly to suit the diverse needs of its consumers.

"We are always looking for unique and quality ingredients to incorporate into our competition," said Mike McCloud, CEO and president of WFC. "Using America's Best Caviar in the Top Ten Seafood round will bring a new and exciting challenge for our Food Champs."

WFC will release specific details on how this and other Infusion products can be used at the championship in the competitor's packet, which will be released on August 1. All of the tournament's structure builds and infusions will be announced July 1, giving competitors a chance to start planning their recipe creations.

To learn more about America's Best Caviar, visit http://americasbestcaviar.com/.

WFC's 8th Annual Main Event is scheduled for October 16 – 20, 2019, at Reunion Tower Lawn in Dallas, Texas. To keep up with all WFC news, follow the event on Twitter (@WorldFoodChamp), Facebook and Instagram (@WorldFoodChampionships). Click here to book your room for #WFC2019.

About the World Food Championships

The World Food Championships (WFC) is the highest stakes food competition in the world. This multi-day, live-event culinary competition showcases some of the world's best cooking masters competing for food, fame and fortune in ten categories: Bacon, Barbecue, Burger, Chef, Chili, Dessert, Recipe, Sandwich, Seafood and Steak. In 2018, over 1,500 contestants on nearly 500 official teams from 42 American states and 12 countries competed. More than 20 million people have attended WFC or have seen it on national TV over the past seven years. This year's Main Event will be held in Dallas, Texas at Reunion Tower Lawn, Oct. 16-20.

