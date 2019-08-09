Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. - KPTI

Globe Newswire  
August 09, 2019 3:26pm   Comments
Share:

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. ("Karyopharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:KPTI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Karyopharm and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 22, 2019, in advance of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") advisory committee meeting to review Karyopharm's New Drug Application ("NDA") for selinexor and assess the drug's risks and benefits, the FDA released a briefing document expressing serious concerns about the safety and efficacy of selinexor (the "FDA Report").  Significantly, the FDA Report revealed that, contrary to Karyopharm's assurances, the Company's previously canceled Phase 2 SOPRA trial had resulted in "worse overall survival" for acute myeloid leukemia ("AML") patients treated with selinexor, which "highlight[ed] the toxicity of this drug."  The FDA also determined that the toxicity observed with selinexor in AML patients in the SOPRA study was "similar" to that observed in multiple myeloma patients in the Phase 2b STORM study.  The FDA unambiguously concluded that "[t]reatment with selinexor is associated with significant toxicity" and has "limited efficacy."  On this news, Karyopharm's stock price fell $3.90 per share, or 43.48%, to close at $5.07 per share on February 22, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 


View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga