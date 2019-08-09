Local Nine-Year Old and Key Financial, Inc. Team Together to Pay It Forward

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday August 7th, Patti Brennan, President and CEO of Key Financial, Inc. of West Chester, PA surprised a local nine-year old camper at the YMCA of Greater Brandywine. Owen Jones noticed that a fellow YMCA camper's family was going through a tough time and could not afford lunch, so he asked his Mom if they could bring lunch to his friend every day. She agreed and his singular act of kindness has now created a movement that has inspired others. In honor of his tenth birthday in September, Owen and the YMCA of Greater Brandywine have invited others to join in his kindness and generosity by donating just $10 (#10 for 10) to the YMCA of Greater Brandywine. The funds raised are helping other kids in Chester County access YMCA programs, such as summer camp.



Brennan is active in her community, but more importantly is a mother of four, who was so moved by the kindness of one small child that she offered to match whatever had been collected. To Owen's surprise – he inspired a collection of $2160 to which Brennan added another $2160. After a livestream video presentation on Facebook showing Patti and Owen talking about what he was hoping to accomplish for his friend, the collection surpassed $5000 in just hours.

"This young man has a huge heart and the sincerity of a singular act has gone viral in the best possible way!" exclaimed Brennan. "Wouldn't it be great if everyone saw opportunities to help those in need, the way Owen does? What a great community and country we live in, where our young with small voices can inspire those of us with louder voices to help those in need! Everyone at Key Financial is so happy to help in any way we can to follow the example of this exceptional young boy!"

With assets under management exceeding $1B, Key Financial, Inc. provides comprehensive financial planning and wealth management and is located at 1045 Andrew Drive Suite A West Chester, PA. The company prides itself on applying financial strategies with wisdom and care customized for their clients and the people they care most about. Patti Brennan is the President and CEO and has been consistently ranked as one of America's Top Wealth Advisors by Barron's, Forbes and the Financial Times. Brennan will release a new book in the Spring of 2020 and has been asked by Barron's to be one of only two American Financial Advisors to speak at their international conference in London this October. In addition to all she does, she is also on the Board of Directors for the YMCA of Greater Brandywine. For more information about the firm's planning services or to speak with Patti Brennan, call (610) 429-9050 or visit www.keyfinancialinc.com .

