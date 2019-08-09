Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sonoco Completes Acquisition of Corenso Holdings America

Globe Newswire  
August 09, 2019 12:00pm   Comments
Share:

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE:SON), one of the most sustainable, diversified global packaging companies, today announced it completed the acquisition of Corenso Holdings America, Inc. from a company owned by investment funds advised by Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC, and management for $110 million in cash.

Corenso Holdings America (CHA) is a leading U.S. manufacturer of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) and high-performance cores used in the paper, packaging films, tape, and specialty industries. CHA produced net sales of approximately $75 million in 2018 and operates a 108,000-ton per year uncoated recycled paperboard mill in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., as well as two core converting facilities in Wisconsin Rapids and Richmond, Va., which combined employ approximately 175 associates. 

According to Rob Tiede, Sonoco President and Chief Executive Officer, "We are extremely pleased to welcome Corenso Holdings America associates to Sonoco. This transaction creates a long-term opportunity for Sonoco as CHA operates a best-in-class uncoated recycled paperboard mill that is capable of producing a wide variety of coreboard grades, in addition to providing attractive core converting assets and long-term partnerships with customers."   

The acquisition of Corenso Holdings America is expected to be modestly accretive to Sonoco's earnings in 2019 and there are no expected planned changes in operating leadership and customer relationships. Sonoco funded the transaction using available cash and short-term borrowings. CHA's financial results will be reported within Sonoco's Paper/Industrial Converted Products segment.

About Sonoco
Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE:SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.4 billion, the Company has 23,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world's best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2019 as well as Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com

About Madison Dearborn Partners
Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC (MDP), based in Chicago, is a leading private equity investment firm in the United States. Since MDP's formation in 1992, the firm has raised seven funds with aggregate capital of approximately $23 billion and has completed over 140 investments. MDP is currently investing out of its most recent fund, $4.4 billion MDCP Fund VII, in businesses across a broad spectrum of industries, including basic industries; business and government software and services; financial and transaction services; health care; and telecom, media and technology services. For more information, please visit www.mdcp.com.

Contact:   
Roger Schrum 
+843-339-6018
roger.schrum@sonoco.com

Sonoco Products Company Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga