Media Advisory: Equipping a new generation of researchers

Globe Newswire  
August 09, 2019 11:30am   Comments
EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Foundation for Innovation

The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, will be at the University of Alberta to announce funding for universities across Canada.

The Minister will be joined by the Canada Foundation for Innovation's President and CEO, Roseann O'Reilly Runte.

Following the announcement, media are welcome to join Minister Duncan as she meets with scientists and students showcasing their research.

Media are asked to arrive at least 15 minutes early.

Date: August 12, 2019
   
Time:  9:30 a.m. MDT
   
Location: Centennial Centre for Interdisciplinary Science
University of Alberta
11335 Saskatchewan Dr. NW
Edmonton, Alberta
T6G 2M9

For more information:

Malorie Bertrand
Media Relations and
Social Media Specialist
Canada Foundation for Innovation
613-943-2580 (office)
613-227-0198 (mobile)
malorie.bertrand@innovation.ca

 		 Daniele Medlej
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Science and Sport
343-291-4204
daniele.medlej@canada.ca
 

Media Relations
Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada
343-291-1777
ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

