Media Advisory: Equipping a new generation of researchers

EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Foundation for Innovation



The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, will be at the University of Alberta to announce funding for universities across Canada.

The Minister will be joined by the Canada Foundation for Innovation's President and CEO, Roseann O'Reilly Runte.

Following the announcement, media are welcome to join Minister Duncan as she meets with scientists and students showcasing their research.

Media are asked to arrive at least 15 minutes early.

Date: August 12, 2019 Time: 9:30 a.m. MDT Location: Centennial Centre for Interdisciplinary Science

University of Alberta

11335 Saskatchewan Dr. NW

Edmonton, Alberta

T6G 2M9

For more information:

