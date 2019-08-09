Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether The Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders – GCI, CBM, CVRS, VSI

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

The investigation concerns whether Gannett and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Gannett to New Media Investment Group Inc. for $6.25 in cash and 0.5427 New Media shares for each Gannett share.

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

The investigation concerns whether Cambrex and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Cambrex to an affiliate of the Permira funds for $60.00 per share.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSE:CVRS)

The investigation concerns whether Corindus Vascular and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Corindus Vascular to Siemens Healthineers AG for $4.28 per share.

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI)

The investigation concerns whether Vitamin Shoppe and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Vitamin Shoppe to Liberty Tax, Inc. for $6.50 per share.

On behalf of shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

