L Brands Declares Cash Dividend

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) announced today the declaration of its regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share payable on Sept. 6, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 23, 2019. This is the company's 179th consecutive quarterly dividend.



ABOUT L BRANDS:

L Brands, through Victoria's Secret, PINK and Bath & Body Works, is an international company. The company operates 2,920 company-owned specialty stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, and its brands are also sold in more than 650 franchised locations worldwide. The company's products are also available online at www.VictoriasSecret.com and www.BathandBodyWorks.com .

