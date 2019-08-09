Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. Reminds Investors of Opportunity to Participate as Lead Plaintiff in the CannTrust Holdings, Inc. Securities Class Action

WELLINGTON, Fla., Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. ("BARJO") and Of Counsel, Neil Rothstein, Esq. (with over 30 years of Securities Class Action Experience, including cases against ENRON and Halliburton) reminds investors that they have until September 9, 2019 to contact the Firm to learn more about the class action lawsuit filed against CannTrust Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTST), and appointment and qualifications to be considered for the role of lead plaintiff. Investors interested in seeking lead appointment must make a motion to the court by September 9, 2019.



According to the class action lawsuit against CannTrust, Defendants misrepresented and concealed that CannTrust was growing cannabis in its Pelham greenhouse facility in five unlicensed rooms between October 2018 and March 2019 and provided inaccurate information to regulators and false and misleading public statements. The company has since been subject to thorough review of its operations, and has lost over 50 percent of its value.

If you purchased CTST stock between November 14, 2018 and July 12, 2019, inclusive, and would like to discuss the case or your options and qualifications as a potential lead plaintiff, you may, without obligation or cost, contact attorney Anthony Barbuto by phone at (888) 715-2520 (Office), by phone or text at (561) 531-8221 (Cell), or via email at anthony@barjolaw.com; or attorney Neil Rothstein via his cell at (330) 860-4092 or email at neil@barjolaw.com .

BARJO follows the principles set forth in the case Berger v. Compaq, 257 F.3d 475 (5th Cir. 2001) which states "[c]lass action lawsuits are intended to serve as a vehicle for capable, committed advocates to pursue the goals of the class members through counsel, not for capable, committed counsel to pursue their own goals through the class members." BARJO believes strongly that the choice of a qualified lead plaintiff can have a significant impact on the successful outcome of a case. If you wish to be considered to serve as lead plaintiff, you must request this position by application to the Court by September 9, 2019.

Barbuto & Johansson, P.A.

Anthony Barbuto, Esq.

12773 W. Forest Hill Blvd.

Suite 101

Wellington, FL 33414

1-888-715-2520

www.barjolaw.com



