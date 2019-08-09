Roadman Investments Announces Kevin Matthews, Former Campaign Director of the Denver Psilocybin Initiative to Join Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadman Investments Corp. (TSXV:LITT)(FWB: 1QD)(OTC:RMANF) ("Roadman Investments" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Kevin Matthews has joined the company's strategic advisory board.

Mr. Matthews attended the United States Military Academy at West Point and is the former Campaign Director of the Denver Psilocybin Initiative. Kevin championed the successful campaign to pass Initiative 301 which resulted in Denver, Colorado becoming the first US city to decriminalize psilocybin; the active psychoactive ingredient in psychedelic mushrooms. The passage of Initiative 301 has since fuelled national discourse on the potential health benefits of psilocybin.

Mr. Matthews is a leading psilocybin advocate and the Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Society for Psychedelic Outreach, Reform, and Education ("SPORE"), an organization working to normalize and decriminalize the use of psilocybin and other psychedelic plants and fungi across the United States. Kevin and his team currently ensure that Denver is abiding by the language of the approved initiative that decriminalizes possession, consumption and growth of psychedelic mushrooms and is crafting a network of professionals that can help with harm reduction and psilocybin education in the US.

Kevin will join Roadman's Health and Wellness committee and act in an advisory capacity. Mr. Matthew's anticipated responsibilities include identifying new investing opportunities within the alternative health space, advising Roadman partners/companies on maintaining compliance, all while affecting policy change, conducting media interviews and attending industry conferences.

Luke Montaine, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Roadman Investments: "We are incredibly excited to have the support of such a remarkable leader in the alternative health space. Roadman is working towards obtaining exposure to the most promising companies in this sector and the addition of Kevin will help advance the company's strategy more effectively."

About Roadman Investments

Roadman Investments Inc. is engaged in the business of incubating and working with start up entities in with a view to generate capital and generate returns for its shareholders via the tactical deployment of capital across the resource, agricultural, financial services, technology and health and wellness verticals.

