Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Granite Construction and Uber on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Globe Newswire  
August 08, 2019 9:33pm   Comments
NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Granite Construction, Inc. (NYSE:GVA) and Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) on behalf of investors. Our investigation concerns whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Granite Construction, Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

On July 29, 2019, Granite announced its preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2019.  The company disclosed a net loss per diluted share in the range of $2.05 to $2.10 for the quarter. Revising its fiscal year 2019 guidance, Granite stated that its results were impacted by non-cash charges related to four legacy, unconsolidated heavy civil joint venture projects.

On this news, Granite's stock price fell $7.98 per share, or 17.94%, to close at $36.49 per share on July 30, 2019.

For more information on our investigation into Granite Construction, go to: https://bespc.com/GVA

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

On or about May 10, 2019, Uber announced the pricing of its initial public offering ("IPO") at $45.00 per share.  Three months later, Uber reported a significant earnings miss, losing $5.24 billion in one quarter, and reporting revenue of $2.87 billion, against analyst expectations of $3.05 billion.

For more information on our investigation into Uber, go to: https://bespc.com/uber

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

