Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mattel Investigated for Securities Fraud by Block & Leviton After Whistleblower Letter Causes Cancellation of Bond Offering – Investors Are Encouraged to Contact The Firm

Globe Newswire  
August 08, 2019 8:43pm   Comments
Share:

BOSTON, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a nationally recognized securities litigation firm, is investigating whether Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.

Mattel announced today in an SEC filing that it was canceling a planned debt offering in order to investigate an "anonymous whistleblower letter."

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Mattel common stock and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joseph McClellan at (617) 398-5660, by e-mail at jmcclellan@blockesq.com, or by visiting https://shareholder.law/mattel.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked fourth among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

Block & Leviton LLP
Joe McClellan
(617) 398-5660 phone
260 Franklin Street, Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
jmcclellan@blockesq.com

Block & Leviton LLP Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga