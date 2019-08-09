Mattel Investigated for Securities Fraud by Block & Leviton After Whistleblower Letter Causes Cancellation of Bond Offering – Investors Are Encouraged to Contact The Firm

BOSTON, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a nationally recognized securities litigation firm, is investigating whether Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.



Mattel announced today in an SEC filing that it was canceling a planned debt offering in order to investigate an "anonymous whistleblower letter."

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Mattel common stock and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joseph McClellan at (617) 398-5660, by e-mail at jmcclellan@blockesq.com , or by visiting https://shareholder.law/mattel .

