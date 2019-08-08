Benco Dental announces strategic alliance with Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.

DENVER, CO and PITTSTON, PA, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

With a widened airway and easier breathing, the symptoms of sleep-disordered breathing often fade, and patients lead a more productive life. Shown, upper airway, pre- and post-treatment with the Vivos System. Dentists are uniquely qualified to apply the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multidisciplinary treatment modality for mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) that does not require lifetime care for most patients. Benco Dental will collaborate with Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. to help make all dentists in the United States aware of the company's unique apnea treatment.



Vivos Therapeutics, a company focused on addressing the root causes of mild to moderate sleep apnea, has signed a cooperative agreement with Benco Dental to help broaden the Vivos System's reach and ensure all dentists in the United States are aware of their patented system for treating obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

"Sleep apnea is a serious and growing health epidemic facing America," says Kirk Huntsman, CEO at Vivos. "Our newly formed partnership with Benco Dental will allow our revolutionary technology to reach dentists and their patients throughout the United States and introduce them to our VIP program designed specially to help clinicians achieve success, regardless of their experience levels in sleep dentistry."

The Vivos System is a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multidisciplinary treatment modality for mild to moderate OSA that does not require lifetime care for most patients. The proprietary and virtually painless Vivos System enhances and increases the upper airway and offers patients what is believed to be the first truly effective non-surgical, non-invasive and potentially lasting solution. Moreover, clinical results are typically achieved quickly (in about 18 to 24 months or less), and at a relatively low cost to consumers.

"Our company has a long history of bringing to market innovative products from trailblazing companies," said Chuck Cohen, managing director at Benco Dental. "The Vivos System stands as one of those potential gamechangers because it's a possible curative solution—a technology-enabled, multidisciplinary, comprehensive solution that dentists are uniquely qualified to apply. The Vivos vision of empowering clinicians to rid the world of OSA is keenly aligned with Benco's own commitment to driving dentistry forward and opening new worlds of treatment possibilities."

The partnership will launch with a series of events beginning in October 2019. Vivos and Benco also plan 27 seminars— one in every Benco sales territory—during Q1 of 2020. Benco customers in all 50 states will have an in-person opportunity to learn more about the treatment, how it helps OSA sufferers and increases the practitioner's value to patients, plus helpful resources available for integrating it into their practices.

Benco Dental, headquartered in Northeastern Pennsylvania, is the largest independent dental distributor in the United States, leveraging innovative solutions and a caring family culture in delivering a full array of supplies, equipment, technology and services to dentists nationwide. Benco Dental firsts include Painless® electronic ordering, automated supply management, BluChip®customer loyalty rewards, CenterPoint design/equipment superstores and OneVisitTM open architecture CAD/CAM. Over 1,500 dedicated associates serve customers nationwide including 400+ sales representatives and 300+ factory-trained service technicians. Benco has been named one of Fortune's Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma for three consecutive years.



To learn more about the patented Vivos System for treating obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and how it can increase dental practice revenue, please visit: www.bit.ly/vivosvip

ABOUT VIVOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Headquartered in Denver Colorado, Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is research and development company that provides training for dentists and health care providers, allowing them to integrate breathing wellness into their practice. The Vivos System is a proprietary, non-invasive, non-surgical treatment protocol, administered by a multidisciplinary team of highly-trained health care professionals. This revolutionary technology represents the first-ever hope for a lasting solution to the problem of sleep apnea.

ABOUT BENCO DENTAL

Benco Dental, headquartered in Northeastern Pennsylvania, is the largest family-owned dental distributor in the United States, offering a full array of supplies, equipment and services to dentists across the nation. Founded in 1930 by Benjamin Cohen, the company has remained family-owned and focused on its unique mission to "deliver success, smile after smile." Within the past 88 years, the company has grown from a single downtown location to a national network that includes five distribution centers, and three design showrooms, one at the company's Pa. headquarters, one in Southern California, and one in Texas. Benco, which has been named one of Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma for the past three years, one of the NAFE Top Companies for Executive Women for the second consecutive year, and Pennsylvania's Best Places to Work® for 12 of the past 14 years, is proud to feature a highly skilled team of more than 400 professionally trained sales representatives and over 300 factory-trained service technicians. For more information, visit benco.com or call 1.800.GO.BENCO.

