Shawcor Declares Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
August 08, 2019 5:00pm   Comments
TORONTO, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shawcor Ltd. (TSX:SCL) Board of Directors today declared a dividend of fifteen cents (15.00 cents) per share on the outstanding common shares of the Corporation payable on the 30th day of August 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on the 20th day of August 2019.

For Canadian resident shareholders, these dividends are designated as "eligible dividends" for purposes of the enhanced dividend tax credit rules contained in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any corresponding provincial and territorial tax legislation.

For further information, please contact:

Gaston Tano
Senior Vice President, Finance and CFO
Telephone: 416.744.5539
Email: gaston.tano@shawcor.com
shawcor.com

shawcor logo.png

