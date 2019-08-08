Market Overview

VALHI DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Globe Newswire  
August 08, 2019 4:18pm   Comments
Dallas, TX, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:  VHI) announced today that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of two cents ($0.02) per share on its common stock, payable on September 19, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2019.

Valhi, Inc. is engaged in the titanium dioxide products, component products (security products and recreational marine components) and real estate management and development industries.

SOURCE:  Valhi, Inc.
CONTACT:  Janet G. Keckeisen, Vice President - Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, 972.233.1700

