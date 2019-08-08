AGF Adds HiddenLevers' Innovative Stress Testing, Risk Analytics and Investment Proposals to Its Roster of Solutions

TORONTO and ATLANTA , Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto-based AGF Management Limited (AGF), a global asset manager with nearly CAD$38 billion (approximately US$28.6 billion) in assets under management, and Atlanta-based HiddenLevers, a provider of risk analytics and business intelligence, are pleased to announce that AGF has selected HiddenLevers to equip AGF's business development teams with portfolio stress testing, risk analytics and comprehensive investment proposals for use across a range of clients and regions, including financial advisors and institutional investors.



The HiddenLevers offering for asset managers uses regression analysis to form scenarios that help AGF's business development teams model recessions, crises, interest rate changes and other economic events to help better understand risk exposures and correlations within an allocation model.

"With HiddenLevers' interactive platform, we found a natural partner who understands the importance of managing risk to deliver consistent outcomes," said Karrie Van Belle, Senior Vice-President, Head of Marketing and Communications, AGF Investments Inc. "These risk analytics and portfolio insights align with our solutions-based approach, building a more digitally enabled sales team and providing them with the tools they need to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

HiddenLevers' robust offerings for asset managers include live stress testing, allowing for custom portfolio analysis and comparison in different scenarios, while demonstrating risk and potential outcomes for both U.S. and Canadian investments.

"We are pleased to welcome AGF as our first Canadian asset manager client," said Raj Udeshi, HiddenLevers Founder. "With multi-currency capability since day one, HiddenLevers was always meant to serve an international audience. We also offer Canadian securities coverage out of the box, which allows AGF to get up and running quickly to provide clients with insight into custom, standard or blended models to meet their specific targets for risk return."

About HiddenLevers

HiddenLevers is a technology platform, providing next-level applications, business intelligence, risk analytics and economic research for the wealth management space. With nearly $500 billion in assets on its platform, HiddenLevers offers client experience and home-office solutions aimed at financial advisors, asset managers, and wealth management executive teams. The cloud-based platform includes a macro-scenario library, proposal generation, portfolio stress testing, model construction, and enterprise monitoring of risk, revenue, and KPI. HiddenLevers was founded in 2009 and remains a self-funded company, with headquarters in Atlanta.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF's suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.



AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With nearly $38 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

Media Contacts:

Amanda Marchment

Director, Corporate Communications

AGF Investments Inc.

amanda.marchment@agf.com

416-865-4160

Alyssia Maluda

Business Operations

HiddenLevers

alyssia@hiddenlevers.com

1-800-277-4830