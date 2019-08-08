SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Avedro, Inc. to Glaukos Corporation is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Avedro, Inc. ("Avedro" or the "Company") (NASDAQGM: AVDR) stock prior to August 7, 2019 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Avedro to Glaukos Corporation ("Glaukos") (NYSE:GKOS). Under the terms of the deal, for each share of Avedro common stock they own, Avedro shareholders will receive an exchange ratio equivalent of 0.365 shares of Glaukos stock. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/avedro-inc



or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Avedro merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Avedro breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Glaukos is underpaying for Avedro shares, thus unlawfully harming Avedro shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT: