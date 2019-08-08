Carbon Black Delivers New API Capabilities and Access Control on Its Cloud-Native Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP)

New API Access Control offers critical flexibility in data management, enabling better, more secure integrations



CB LiveOps API extends the benefits of real-time endpoint query and remediation across the security stack

LAS VEGAS and WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLACK HAT USA 2019 —Carbon Black (CBLK), a leader in cloud-native endpoint protection, today announced customizable API Access Control across the company's cloud-native endpoint protection platform (EPP).

The company's latest innovation in the cloud gives security and IT teams granular control over the actions and data that individual integrations can access, providing administrators with greater control of data access and management within their security environments to prevent unnecessary risks and potential misuse.

"We believe empowering the entire community with open APIs helps make everyone stronger and more resilient to attacks," said Ryan Polk, Chief Product Officer at Carbon Black. "At the same time, it's critical that customers and partners have complete control over what data is available through each system. API Access Control balances flexibility with control, so that companies can get the most value out of endpoint data without sacrificing data security."

With API Access Control, administrators can easily select whether individual integrations can read, update, create, or delete certain data across different parts of the platform. These new controls help security teams apply the principle of least privilege for integrations between products, enabling them to maintain a flexible privilege model across their technology stack. Along with the customizable role-based access control (RBAC) functionality delivered earlier this year, new access control for APIs ensures that platform administrators are able to thoroughly control data access and management within their environment, whether it's a known-good employee or another security system that is trying to access the data stored in their EPP.

Carbon Black Brings the Power of CB LiveOps Across the Security Stack with new API

Also announced today is a new API for CB LiveOps, Carbon Black's real-time endpoint query and remediation product on its cloud-native EPP. With this release, partners and customers can easily initiate automated queries and integrate results from CB LiveOps into the rest of their security stack to automate and improve workflows, and enable faster, more confident responses across all workloads in their environment. The ability to gather this hard-to-reach, low-level system data for use in automation and orchestration can result in significant time savings when it comes to investigating threats, assessing vulnerabilities, and maintaining the desired state of endpoints under management.

"CB LiveOps enables Ankura to quickly retrieve persistence mechanisms, operating system artifacts such as autoexec and scheduled tasks that are used to identify Trickbot and other malware, to help our clients remediate. We plan to incorporate CB LiveOps API into our existing Carbon Black user interface," said Peter Vu, Sr. Director at Ankura.

