Nano One Granted Important Battery Material Patent in the US

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV:NNO) (OTC-Nasdaq Intl Designation: NNOMF) (Frankfurt: LBMB). Dr. Stephen Campbell, Chief Technology Officer at Nano One Materials Corp., is pleased to announce the issuance of US Patent No. 10,374,232. In the race to commercialize lithium ion battery powered electric vehicles, this patent adds value to Nano One's high energy cathode materials as it defines the unique physical form of the powdered materials and provides a proprietary means of improving durability, safety, handling and cost.



Dr. Campbell said "This patent is particularly significant as it defines the properties of our high energy NMC cathode powders, rather than the underlying process to make them. These powders have unique physical properties, related to size and nanostructure, that Nano One is exploiting for improved durability, handling, safety and cost. It complements our process patent portfolio and adds substantially to our strategy with recently announced automotive partners to develop a new generation of low cost and durable high energy cathodes."

NMC cathodes are typically comprised of lithium, nickel, manganese and cobalt. There are global initiatives underway to increase nickel for more energy and reduce cobalt to mitigate supply chain risk. However, this shift to nickel-rich materials compromises stability and safety in the battery, and the air sensitive materials require special handling. Nano One's unique powders are differentiated from these efforts and they enable an innovative approach to lowering cost and increasing the durability of NMC powders.

Utilizing proprietary manufacturing technologies, which are themselves protected by patents in the US, Canada, Taiwan, China, Japan and Korea, Nano One is able to carefully control the formation of lithium ion battery materials resulting in unique forms and improved electrical properties. The improved NMC materials themselves are now patent protected in the US and Korea.

"The granting of this patent is great news", said Dr. Joseph Guy, Director of Nano One and Patent Agent. "Our NMC powders are different because of very fine particles and layered nanostructures. It gives Nano One a sustainable means of differentiating its NMC cathode powder for improved performance and cost in lithium ion batteries. This is an important cornerstone in the execution of Nano One's business plan and provides valuable leverage going forward."

Nano One Materials Corp.

Dan Blondal, CEO

For information with respect to Nano One or the contents of this news release, please contact John Lando (President) at (604) 420-2041 or visit the website at www.nanoone.ca .

About Nano OneTM

Nano One Materials Corp has developed patented technology for the low-cost production of high performance lithium ion battery cathode materials used in electric vehicles, energy storage and consumer electronics. The processing technology enables lower cost feedstocks, simplifies production and advances performance for a wide range of cathode materials. Nano One has built a demonstration pilot plant and is partnering with global leaders in the lithium ion battery supply chain, including Pulead, Volkswagen and Saint-Gobain to advance its lithium iron phosphate battery (LFP), lithium nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) and lithium manganese nickel (LMN) cathode technologies for large growth opportunities in e-mobility and renewable energy storage applications.

Nano One's pilot and partnership activities are being funded with the assistance and support of the Government of Canada through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Automotive Supplier Innovation Program (ASIP) a program of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada ISED). Nano One also receives financial support from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC-IRAP). Nano One's mission is to establish its patented technology as a leading platform for the global production of a new generation of battery materials. www.nanoone.ca

