Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Zuora, Inc.

On May 30, 2019, the Company lowered its fiscal 2020 revenue guidance to a range of $268 million to $278 million, from prior guidance of $289 million to $293.5 million, citing problems integrating RevPro, as well as sales execution problems.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $5.91, or nearly 30%, to close at $13.99 on May 31, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company would focus on implementing RevPro for new customers ahead of the deadline to comply with accounting standard ASC 606; (2) that, as a result, the Company lacked adequate resources to integrate RevPro with the core business; (3) that the Company would focus on RevPro integration a year after the acquisition closed; (4) that delays in integrating RevPro would materially impact the business; (5) that the market for RevPro was limited to customers seeking to implement new accounting standards such as ASC 606; (6) that, after the deadline for ASC 606 compliance passed, demand for RevPro was reasonably likely to decline; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

