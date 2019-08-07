Market Overview

Protective Insurance Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
August 07, 2019 6:00pm   Comments
CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA, PTVCB)) announces the Board of Directors of Protective Insurance Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock.  The dividend per share will be payable September 3, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 20, 2019.

Investor Contact: William Vens
(317) 429-2554   
investors@protectiveinsurance.com

 

Protective Insurance logo.jpg

