SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Glu Mobile Inc. - GLUU

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Glu Mobile Inc. ("Glu Mobile" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GLUU).



The investigation concerns whether Glu Mobile and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 1, 2019, post-market, Glu Mobile sharply decreased its annual bookings guidance and annual forecast. Glu Mobile's Chief Financial Officer stated that the Company had revised its annual guidance "primarily to reflect the timing of new launches, contribution from newly launched titles and incremental UA investment to take advantage of favorable ROI opportunities."

On this news, Glu Mobile's stock price fell $2.77 per share, or 36.5%, to close at $4.82 per share on August 2, 2019.

