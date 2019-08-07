Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Dallas, TX, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: KRO) announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of eighteen cents ($0.18) per share on its common stock, payable on September 14, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 5, 2019.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.

* * * * *

Janet G. Keckeisen Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations (972) 233-1700