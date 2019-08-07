The Cooper Companies to Participate in the Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will participate in the 2019 Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference in Boston, MA, on September 5, 2019. Albert G. White III, President and Chief Executive Officer, will represent the Company in a session scheduled to begin at 10:20 AM ET.



A webcast of the session will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.coopercos.com.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc. ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE:COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, Cooper has more than 12,000 employees with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

