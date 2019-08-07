Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Its Third Quarter 2019 Cash Dividend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per common share for the third quarter of 2019. The third quarter dividend will be paid in cash on October 3, 2019 to stockholders of record on September 25, 2019.



About Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

