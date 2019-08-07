Market Overview

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Third Quarter 2019 Dividend

Globe Newswire  
August 07, 2019
DUNMORE, Pa., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC), parent company of The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, announce their declaration of the Company's third quarter dividend of $0.26 per share.  The dividend is payable September 10, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 20, 2019.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. serves Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties through The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank's eleven community banking offices.

For more information visit our investor relations web site through www.bankatfidelity.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors.  These factors include the possibility that increased demand or prices for the company's financial services and products may not occur, changing economic, interest rate and competitive conditions, technological developments and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:
Daniel J. Santaniello                                     Salvatore R. DeFrancesco, Jr.
President and Chief Executive Officer          Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer
570-504-8035                                                570-504-8000

