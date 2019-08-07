SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Pluralsight, Inc.
NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Pluralsight, Inc. ("Pluralsight" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:PS) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.
On July 31, 2019, after the market closed, the Company reported billings for second quarter 2019 of $80.6 million, below the expected $89.1 million, due to certain "sales execution challenges."
On this news, shares of Pluralsight dropped dramatically- as much as 40% in intraday trading on August 1, 2019. To obtain additional information, go to:
