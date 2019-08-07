Market Overview

Iconix Brand Group to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 8, 2019

Globe Newswire  
August 07, 2019 11:11am   Comments
NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) ("Iconix" or the "Company"), plans to report its second quarter ended June 30, 2019 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8, 2019. 

A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held at 5:00 PM ET that same day. The call can be accessed on the Company's website at www.iconixbrand.com or by telephone at 844-286-1555 or 270-823-1180 (conference ID: 8539908). A written transcript will be posted online as soon as available.

About Iconix Brand Group, Inc.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. owns, licenses and markets a portfolio of consumer brands including: CANDIE'S (R), BONGO (R), JOE BOXER (R), RAMPAGE (R), MUDD (R), MOSSIMO (R), LONDON FOG (R), OCEAN PACIFIC (R), DANSKIN (R), ROCAWEAR (R), CANNON (R), ROYAL VELVET (R), FIELDCREST (R), CHARISMA (R), STARTER (R), WAVERLY (R), ZOO YORK (R), UMBRO (R), LEE COOPER (R), ECKO UNLTD. (R), MARC ECKO (R), and ARTFUL DODGER. In addition, Iconix owns interests in the MATERIAL GIRL (R), ED HARDY (R), TRUTH OR DARE (R), MODERN AMUSEMENT (R), BUFFALO (R), and PONY (R) brands. The Company licenses its brands to a network of retailers and manufacturers. Through its in-house business development, merchandising, advertising and public relations departments, Iconix manages its brands to drive greater consumer awareness and equity.

Media contact:
John T. McClain
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Iconix Brand Group, Inc.
jmcclain@iconixbrand.com
212-730-0030

