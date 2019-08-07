Market Overview

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM EROS BUD RBGLY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Globe Newswire  
August 07, 2019 9:14am   Comments
NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019
Class Period: February 9, 2017 and May 28, 2019

Get additional information about MMM: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/3m-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2019
Class Period: July 28, 2017 and June 5, 2019

Get additional information about EROS: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/eros-international-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2019
Class Period: March 1, 2018 and October 24, 2018

Get additional information about BUD: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/anheuser-busch-inbev-sa-nv-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTC:RBGLY)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 13, 2019
Class Period: On behalf of all purchasers of Reckitt American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") from July 28, 2014 through April 9, 2019

Get additional information about RBGLY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/reckitt-benckiser-group-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com 

250x148_wong.jpg

