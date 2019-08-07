National Business Group on Health Appoints James Huffman, Fidelity Investments Executive, as Chair of its Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Business Group on Health, a non-profit association of more than 440 large, U.S. employers, announced today the appointment of James Huffman, head of benefits at Fidelity Investments, as chair of its board of directors. He succeeds Tracy Kofski.



In his role at Fidelity Investments, Huffman is responsible for the design and delivery of employee benefits for the company's workforce. Huffman has extensive experience in employee benefits, including health care delivery and insurance, benefits design strategy and administration. He has served on a number of industry committees focused on employee healthcare and benefits. Huffman was first elected to the National Business Group on Health's Board of Directors in February 2018.

"Jim is a recognized leader in the human resources community and we are excited to welcome him as our new Board Chair," said Brian Marcotte, President and CEO of the National Business Group on Health. "Jim has been a tremendous asset to our Board and members. We believe his business experience and thought leadership will be extremely valuable in guiding the Board as it seeks ways to help our members provide high quality and affordable health care to their employees and families."

About the National Business Group on Health®

The National Business Group on Health is the nation's only non-profit organization devoted exclusively to representing large employers' perspective on national health policy issues and helping companies optimize business performance through health improvement, innovation and health care management. The Business Group's mission is to keep its membership on the leading edge of innovation, thinking and action to address health care cost and the delivery, financing, affordability and consumer experience with the health care system. Business Group members, which include 72 Fortune 100 companies, provide health coverage for more than 50 million U.S. workers, retirees and their families. For more information, visit www.businessgrouphealth.org .

Contact:

Ed Emerman

609-275-5162

eemerman@eaglepr.com