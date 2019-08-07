resTORbio to Present at the 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, August 14, 2019

BOSTON, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines that target the biology of aging to prevent or treat aging-related diseases, today announced the company will present a corporate overview at the 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 1:55 p.m. ET in New York, NY.



A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed from the Investors section under the News & Events page of resTORbio's website at ir.restorbio.com. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About RTB101

RTB101 is an oral, selective, and potent TORC1 inhibitor product candidate. TORC1 inhibition has been shown to be of therapeutic benefit in multiple aging-related conditions in preclinical species, including immunosenescence (aging-related decline in immune function). In two Phase 2 clinical trials that enrolled more than 900 older adults, RTB101 was observed to improve immune function by upregulation of pan-antiviral gene expression and to reduce the incidence of respiratory tract infections.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines that target the biology of aging to prevent or treat aging-related diseases. resTORbio's lead program selectively inhibits TORC1, an evolutionarily conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including immune, neurologic and cardiac function. Learn more about resTORbio, Inc. at www.resTORbio.com .

