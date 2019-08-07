Market Overview

Livongo to Release Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019

Globe Newswire  
August 07, 2019 9:00am   Comments
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) today announced it will hold a conference call on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results and other information for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Livongo management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer session.

Conference Call Details
The conference call can be accessed by dialing 866-951-8133 for U.S. participants, or 270-215-9499 for international participants, using the conference ID: 1889078.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call at https://www2.livongo.com/investor-relations/, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Livongo

Livongo offers a whole person platform that empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, beginning with diabetes and now including hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. Livongo pioneered the category of Applied Health Signals to offer Members clinically-based insights that make it easier to stay healthy. Livongo's team of data scientists aggregate and interpret substantial amounts of health data and information to create actionable, personalized and timely health signals. The Livongo approach delivers better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions.

Investor Contact:

John Hallock
Investor-relations@livongo.com
617-615-7712

Media Contact:

Press@livongo.com

