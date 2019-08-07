CURE Pharmaceutical Expands Board with Two Women Directors

OXNARD, Calif., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE Pharmaceutical (OTC:CURR), an innovative drug delivery and development company, today announced the addition of two directors to its Board, Dr. Lauren Chung, Ph.D. and Mrs. Anya Goldin. Dr. Chung has experience in healthcare investments and academic accomplishments in scientific fields and Goldin brings expertise in both business and law for startup and technology companies.



"Dr. Chung and Mrs. Goldin bring a wealth of expertise and insights to CURE as we hit a solid growth stride," says Rob Davidson, CEO of CURE Pharmaceutical. "In addition, they bring gender diversity to our board, which we believe will further enhance decision making and strengthen our leadership team."

Dr. Chung has 20 years of healthcare investment management and advisory experience. Dr. Chung founded MINLEIGH LLC in 2012, identifying, evaluating and partnering with companies for investments and various strategic, operational, and commercial planning, as well as providing growth capital. Dr. Chung was a Managing Director in Healthcare Research at WestPark Capital, where she joined in 2017. Prior to that, she was a Senior Healthcare Equity Analyst at Maxim Group. Previously, Dr. Chung was a co-founder of Tokum Capital, a global healthcare fund, which merged with Perella Weinberg Partners. Prior to that, Dr. Chung managed healthcare investment portfolios at RBR Capital, Kingdon Capital, and Pequot Capital. Earlier in her career, Dr. Chung was a recognized research scientist conducting cutting-edge research in the field of Alzheimer's disease and Angelman Syndrome at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School and Boston Children's Hospital, respectively. Dr. Chung has published many highly-regarded peer-reviewed scientific journals. Dr. Chung serves as a board member in private healthcare companies. Dr. Chung holds a Ph.D. in Neuropathology from Columbia University-College of Physicians & Surgeons, and a BA with honors in Biochemistry and Economics from Wellesley College.

Mrs. Goldin is an accomplished executive with 28 years of experience and demonstrated success across the law, private equity, venture capital, healthcare and telecommunications industries. Since 2014, she has worked as a consultant, advising companies on strategic and business issues, complex and cross-border transactions, as well as corporate restructurings and multi-jurisdictional disputes. Goldin is also practicing at Nolan Heimann law firm and is teaching a course on International Business Negotiations at the USC's Gould School of Law. She has co-founded a technology start-up Provenance Laboratories and engages in entrepreneurial, investment and philanthropic activities. Throughout her executive career, Goldin has held leadership positions as a managing partner at Latham & Watkins (17 years), as well as the General Counsel, Vice President and Chair of the Risk Management Committee of a $20-billion London Stock Exchange-listed conglomerate that controlled four other public companies listed on the New York and London Stock Exchanges as well as a variety of private international assets. Her responsibilities included managing all aspects of the legal and compliance functions of the group. Goldin has served on the boards of eight public and private companies in Europe, Russia, India and the UK, and for seven years oversaw international operations of a global regulated private equity fund in her capacity as the Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors. Goldin is currently on the Advisory Board of a California private equity fund, Lumia Capital, on the Board of Trustees of Westmark School, and on the Board of Berkeley Law Alumni's L.A. Chapter. Goldin is a member of the State Bar of California. She holds a BA in Mass Communications from the University of California Berkeley, as well as a JD from University of California Berkeley School of Law – Boalt Hall, graduating in the top ten percent of her class with both degrees.

About CURE Pharmaceutical

CURE Pharmaceutical is a vertically integrated drug delivery and development company committed to improving drug efficacy, safety, and the patient experience through its proprietary drug dosage forms and delivery systems. CURE has a full-service cGMP manufacturing facility and is a pioneering developer and manufacturer of a patented and proprietary delivery system (CUREfilm®), one of the most advanced oral thin film on the market today. CURE is developing an array of products in innovative delivery platforms and partners with biotech and pharmaceutical companies. CURE has positioned itself to advance numerous therapeutic categories, including the pharmaceutical cannabis sector with partnerships in the U.S., Canada, and Israel. The company's mission is to improve people's lives by redefining how medicines are delivered and experienced.

For more information about CURE Pharmaceutical, please visit its website at www.curepharma.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the ability to successfully market our products, the difficulty in predicting the timing or outcome of other product research and development efforts, potential product characteristics and indications, marketing approvals and launches of other products, the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the acceptance and demand of new pharmaceutical products, the impact of patents and other proprietary rights held by competitors and other third parties and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the Company's judgment as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of our securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

