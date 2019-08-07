Market Overview

QEP Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Globe Newswire  
August 07, 2019 7:00am   Comments
DENVER, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) announced today that its Board of Directors has reinstated its quarterly cash dividend and has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of common stock, payable on September 10, 2019, to shareholders of record on August 20, 2019.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused in two regions of the United States: the Southern Region (primarily in Texas) and the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota). For more information, visit QEP's website at: www.qepres.com.

Contact

William I. Kent, IRC
Director, Investor Relations
303-405-6665

