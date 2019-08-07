Lift & Co. Announces Date for its First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lift & Co. Corp. ("Lift & Co." or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 after market close. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time hosted by Matei Olaru, Chief Executive Officer, and Kasia Malz, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session will follow.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, August 22, 2019

Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time

Participant Dial-in Numbers:

Local - (+1) 866-211-3050

International - (+1) 647-689-6572

Conference ID: 4079639

Webcast Registration:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2063228-1/9C5F9ADF98768DC694407C52FBCDEB97



Recording Playback Numbers:

Local - (+1) 416-621-4642

Toll Free - (+1) 800-585-8367



Expiry Date: September 22, 2019 11:59 PM

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast.

ABOUT LIFT & CO.

Lift & Co. (TSXV:LIFT) is a publicly-traded technology company modernizing the cannabis industry.

SOURCE Lift & Co. Corp.

For further information:

Lift & Co.

Sara McMillen

Director of Communications and Government Relations,

416-220-9536

smcmillen@lift.co

Investor Relations:

Thesis Capital

Prit Singh, 905-510-7636, psingh@thesiscapital.ca