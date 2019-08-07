Arvinas To Present at the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

NEW HAVEN, Conn. , Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN), a biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at the 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, August 14th, at 9:45 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at www.arvinas.com under the Events & Presentations page. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Arvinas website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Arvinas

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary technology platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. The company's lead program, ARV-110 for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer, began a Phase 1 clinical trial in the first quarter of 2019. The Investigational New Drug application (IND) for ARV-471, in development for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER positive / HER2 negative breast cancer, was cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the second quarter of 2019. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the development, regulatory status and therapeutic potential of our product candidates. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the important factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" sections contained in our quarterly and annual reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views with respect to future events, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

