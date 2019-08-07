Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

QuoteMedia Q2 2019 Financial Results and Investors' Conference Call August 14, 2019

Globe Newswire  
August 07, 2019 7:00am   Comments
Share:

PHOENIX, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCQB:QMCI), a leading provider of market data and financial applications, today announced that its earnings for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019 will be released August 13, 2019. The following day, August 14, 2019, the company will host a conference call at 2:00 PM Eastern time to discuss the financial results and provide a business update. 

Conference Call Details:

Date: August 14, 2019

Time: 2:00 PM Eastern

Dial-in number: 866 342 8591

Conference ID: QUOTEMEDIA

An audio rebroadcast of the call will be available later at: www.quotemedia.com

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia is a leading software developer and cloud-based syndicator of financial market information and streaming financial data solutions to media, corporations, online brokerages, and financial services companies. The Company licenses interactive stock research tools such as streaming real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, option chains, filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems, and data feeds. QuoteMedia provides data and services for companies such as the NASDAQ Stock Exchange, TMX Group (TSX Stock Exchange), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), FIS, U.S. Bank, Broadridge Financial Systems, Ridge Clearing, JPMorgan Chase, CI Financial, JitneyTrade, Hilltop Securities, HD Vest, Intrinsic Research Systems, Stockhouse, Zacks Investment Research, General Electric, Boeing, Bombardier, Business Wire, PR Newswire, FolioFN, Regal Securities, ChoiceTrade, Cetera Financial Group, Dynamic Trend, Inc., Qtrade Financial, CNW Group, Industrial Alliance, Ally Invest, Inc., Suncor, Virtual Brokers, Equities.com, Leede Jones Gable, Firstrade Securities, Motif Investing, First Financial, Cirano, Equisolve, Stock-Trak, Mergent, SNN Incorporated and others. Quotestream®, QModTM and Quotestream ConnectTM are trademarks of QuoteMedia. For more information, please visit www.quotemedia.com.

QuoteMedia
Brendan Hopkins, (407) 645-5295 
Bhopkins@quotemedia.com

QuoteMedia, Inc. Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga