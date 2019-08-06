Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of August 12 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. – CCIH

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCIH) from April 10, 2015 through May 17, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for ChinaCache investors under the federal securities laws.



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 12, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation follow this http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=chinacache-international-holdings-ltd&id=1906 or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com , slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ChinaCache and Defendant Song Wang, the Company's former Chief Executive Officer, were engaged in enterprise bribery; (2) the foregoing conduct placed ChinaCache and Wang at a heightened risk of criminal investigation and enforcement action by government authorities, which would foreseeably disrupt the Company's operations; and (3) defendants' positive statements about ChinaCache's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.