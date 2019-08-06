CLEAResult Appoints Industry Experts to Form Advisory Board

Austin, Texas, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CLEAResult, a leader in designing and implementing technology-enabled energy efficiency programs for utilities, today announced the establishment of our Advisory Board. This group of four utility industry experts, will help shape strategy and influence progressive solutions designed to meet the dynamic and evolving needs of utility clients.

The creation of an Advisory Board is CLEAResult's proactive approach to the question of how best to address the challenges facing our energy ecosystem today. A rapidly evolving industry requires increased collaboration and strong partnerships to keep pace with the growing need for innovative solutions. The Advisory Board will work to keep CLEAResult positioned as the industry thought leader.

CLEAResult's Advisory Board members include respected experts and leaders from throughout the utility industry:

Carla Peterman : Former Commissioner at the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) and the California Energy Commission (CEC);

: Former Commissioner at the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) and the California Energy Commission (CEC); Dian Grueneich : Former Commissioner at the California Public Utilities Commission and current Precourt Energy Scholar at Stanford University;

: Former Commissioner at the California Public Utilities Commission and current Precourt Energy Scholar at Stanford University; Bruce Campbell : Former President and CEO of the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO); and

: Former President and CEO of the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO); and Rob Powelson: Former FERC Commissioner, former Chairman and Commissioner of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission and current President and CEO of the National Association of Water Companies (NAWC).

"I'm thrilled to announce the formation of CLEAResult's Advisory Board to help us better serve our customers' needs amid the ever-evolving energy efficiency landscape," said Scott Boose, CLEAResult CEO." Given the exceptional experience and insight all four individuals bring, I am confident they will help bolster CLEAResult's position as the leader in the sector."

The Advisory Board will work closely with CLEAResult's existing Board of Directors, as well as CEO Scott Boose and the broader executive leadership team.

For more information on CLEAResult's Advisory Board, visit https://www.clearesult.com/about-us/our-team.

About CLEAResult

CLEAResult is the largest provider of energy efficiency and demand response solutions in North America. Through proven demand side management strategies tailored to clients' unique needs, CLEAResult combines the strength of our energy experts and innovative technology to help over 250 utilities change the way people use energy. CLEAResult is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has over 2,500 employees in more than 60 cities across the U.S. and Canada. CLEAResult is a portfolio company of the private equity firm TPG and The Rise Fund, a global impact fund led by TPG. For more information, visit clearesult.com.

