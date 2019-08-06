Market Overview

Teladoc Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
August 06, 2019 8:30am   Comments
PURCHASE, NY, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, announced today that Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer, and Mala Murthy, chief financial officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor events:

  • The Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference in Boston on Thursday, August 8, 2019, which will include a presentation at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

  • The 2019 Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference in Boston on Thursday, September 5, 2019, which will include a presentation at 8:35 a.m. EDT.

A live audio webcast and replay of both presentations will be available at http://ir.teladochealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/.

About Teladoc Health
A mission-driven organization, Teladoc Health, Inc. is successfully transforming how people access and experience healthcare, with a focus on high quality, lower costs, and improved outcomes around the world. The company's award-winning, integrated clinical solutions are inclusive of telehealth, expert medical services, AI and analytics, and licensable platform services. With more than 2,000 employees, the organization delivers care in 130 countries and in more than 30 languages, partnering with employers, hospitals and health systems, and insurers to transform care delivery. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Investor Contact:
Bob East, Asher Dewhurst, Jordan Kohnstam
Westwicke
443-213-0500
teladoc@westwicke.com

Media Contact:
Courtney McLeod
914-265-6789
cmcleod@teladochealth.com

teladochealth_logo_plum+aqua_rgb (1).png

