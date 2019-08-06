Unissant CEO Manish Malhotra appointed to the CIT Board of Directors and the Virginia IEIA

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



In accordance with the provisions of Virginia Code § 2.2-2218, Unissant CEO, Manish Malhotra has been appointed to the Commonwealth of Virginia's Innovation & Entrepreneurship Investment Authority (IEIA) and to the Board of Directors of the Center for Innovative Technology (CIT).



The IEIA serves the Commonwealth of Virginia by guiding technology research and development and by encouraging innovation and the development of emerging technology companies. Every year the IEIA is required to provide a report to the General Assembly on the status of research and development issues in the Commonwealth. Appointed by the Virginia Speaker of the House M. Kirkland Cox, Mr. Malhotra was selected based on his experience as a senior executive in a technology, scientific research and development company.

With his appointment to the IEIA, Mr. Malhotra will also work very closely with CIT, whose mission is to grow and diversify Virginia's economy by investing in and accelerating innovation commercialization, entrepreneurship and broadband availability.

"I'm very grateful," said Mr. Malhotra. "Serving the state of Virginia in this capacity is a tremendous responsibility. Expanding research and innovation is a vital part of this region's continuing development, and I am looking forward to the opportunity to giving something back to the community I've been a part of for many years."

About Unissant Inc.

Unissant is an advanced data analytics and business transformation services provider with expertise in healthcare and health IT, finance, national security, and energy. The company delivers innovative solutions to assist government agencies and private sector businesses in tackling their biggest challenges. Founded in 2006, Unissant is a prime contractor on various government vehicles such as CIO-SP3, GSA PSS, GSA Health IT SIN, and GSA 8(a) STARS II and is a CMMI Level 3, ISO 9001 & 27001 certified company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia with a satellite office in San Antonio, Texas. In March 2017, Unissant received the Government Project of the Year award by Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF).

About the Center for Innovative Technology (CIT)

Investing for Commonwealth Growth | CIT concentrates on the early commercialization and seed funding stages of innovation, helping innovators and tech entrepreneurs launch and grow new companies, create high paying jobs and accelerate economic growth throughout the entire state of Virginia. Founded in 1985, CIT accelerates next-generation technologies and technology companies through commercialization, capital formation, market development initiatives, and expansion of broadband throughout Virginia. Our programs include | CIT GAP Funds | Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund (CRCF) | Virginia Founders Fund | Broadband/Rural Broadband | Smart Communities | Cybersecurity | Unmanned Systems | SBIR/STTR Support (Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) & Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs) | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. CIT's CAGE Code is 1UP71. Contact: 2214 Rock Hill Road #600, Herndon, VA 20170 | 703.689.3000 | www.cit.org | You can also follow CIT on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .