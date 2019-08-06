Market Overview

AnaptysBio to Present at the Wedbush PacGrow 2019 Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
August 06, 2019 6:30am   Comments
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation, today announced that Hamza Suria, chief executive officer of AnaptysBio, will present at the Wedbush PacGrow 2019 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at 9:10 a.m. ET in New York City.

A webcast of the presentation will be available through the investor section of the AnaptysBio website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About AnaptysBio
AnaptysBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The Company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes its anti-IL-33 antibody etokimab, previously referred to as ANB020, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and adult chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, or CRSwNP; its anti-IL-36R antibody ANB019 for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis, or GPP, and palmoplantar pustulosis, or PPP; its PD-1 agonist program, ANB030, and other novel anti-inflammatory checkpoint receptor modulator antibodies  for treatment of certain autoimmune diseases where immune checkpoint receptors are insufficiently activated. AnaptysBio's antibody pipeline has been developed using its proprietary somatic hypermutation, or SHM platform, which uses in vitro SHM for antibody discovery and is designed to replicate key features of the human immune system to overcome the limitations of competing antibody discovery technologies. AnaptysBio has also developed multiple therapeutic antibodies in an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO (recently acquired by GlaxoSmithKline), including an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (dostarlimab (TSR-042)), an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022) and an anti-LAG-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-033), and an inflammation partnership with Celgene, including an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) currently in clinical development.

Contact:
Dominic Piscitelli  
AnapytsBio, Inc.
858.362.6348
dpiscitelli@anaptysbio.com 

