Great Elm Capital Corp. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) today announced plans to release its second quarter 2019 results on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.



Great Elm Capital Corp. will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter financial results. All interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing +1 (844) 820-8297; international callers should dial +1 (661) 378-9758. Participants should enter the Conference ID 5665734 when asked. For a copy of the slide presentation that will be referenced during the course of our conference call, please visit: http://www.investor.greatelmcc.com/events-and-presentations/presentations .



The conference call will be webcast simultaneously at: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/oqxawux9 .

About Great Elm Capital Corp.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC targets special situations and catalyst-driven investments as it seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

Media & Investor Contact: