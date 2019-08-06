PYXUS 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: APPROXIMATELY 24 HOURS REMAIN; FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Pyxus International, Inc. - PYX

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until August 6, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE:PYX). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company's securities between June 7, 2018 and November 8, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina.



If you purchased securities of Pyxus and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-pyx/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by August 6, 2019 .

On November 8, 2018, the Company revealed an approximately 12% year-over-year decline in sales due to shipment timing and larger prior year crops in South America. Then, on November 9, 2018, the Securities & Exchange Commission revealed a settlement reached with the Company for charges that it had materially misstated financial statements from at least 2011 through 2Q2015.

On this news, the price of Pyxus' shares plummeted.

The case is Jones v. Pyxus International, Inc., 5:19-cv-00234.

