NJIT Featured in The Princeton Review's "Best 385 Colleges" Guide for 2020

Newark, NJ, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) has been named a top college according to The Princeton Review in the newest edition of its college guide, "The Best 385 Colleges," a designation only 13% of America's four-year colleges have earned. NJIT also received honors as a top college in the Northeast region and a Best Value college.

"NJIT's recognition by The Princeton Review as one of the country's finest institutions of higher education in their 2020 edition of The Best 385 Colleges is a testament to the strong and supportive learning environment we provide for our students," said Fadi Deek, provost and senior executive vice president of NJIT. "We are gratified by the comments of NJIT students surveyed about their campus experiences as well as their acknowledgment of the work done by our faculty and staff on their behalf."

NJIT also ranked No. 44 in the undergraduate game design ranking, according to The Princeton Review survey based on criteria that cover the quality of faculty, facilities and technology.

"I'm pleased that Princeton Review has, for the fourth consecutive year, included us in their list of top undergraduate schools to study game design," said Glenn Goldman, director of NJIT's School of Art + Design. "It is a recognition of the strong collaborative program we have between digital design in the School of Art + Design and information technology in the Department of Informatics."

Princeton Review also lauded NJIT earlier in 2019 as one of the top colleges with "exceptional ROI for your tuition investment." In order to make this list, institutions must demonstrate a strong academic program and affordability, and offer strong opportunities for career prospects after graduation.

"NJIT excels at preparing its students for career success in what is undeniably a technology-driven economy. Return on educational investment is very important to our students, and it has been proven empirically that an NJIT degree provides a pathway to career success. Our students have an average of approximately three job offers in hand during their senior year and attain starting salaries almost 20 percent above their peers across the country, and NJIT is ranked No. 1 nationally by Forbes for the upward mobility of students from the lowest income brackets," said NJIT President Joel S. Bloom.

One of The Princeton Review's most popular guides, The Best 385 Colleges rankings are based on surveys of 140,000 students at 385 top colleges that include a wide representation by region, size, selectivity and character. Published annually since 1992, the book has detailed profiles of the colleges with rating scores in eight categories as well as ranking lists of schools in 62 categories. For more information on the rankings and methodology visit www.princetonreview.com/best385.





About New Jersey Institute of Technology:

One of only 32 polytechnic universities in the United States, New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) prepares students to become leaders in the technology-dependent economy of the 21st century. NJIT's multidisciplinary curriculum and computing-intensive approach to education provide technological proficiency, business acumen and leadership skills. NJIT is rated an "R1" research university by the Carnegie Classification®, which indicates the highest level of research activity. NJIT conducts approximately $162 million in research activity each year and has a $2.8 billion annual economic impact on the State of New Jersey. NJIT is ranked #1 nationally by Forbes for the upward economic mobility of its lowest-income students and is among the top 2 percent of public colleges and universities in return on educational investment, according to PayScale.com. NJIT also is ranked by U.S. News and World Report as one of the top 50 public national universities.

Tanya Klein New Jersey Institute of Technology 973 596-3433 klein@njit.edu