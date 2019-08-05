HMG Strategy's Denver CIO Summit to Highlight Pairing Advanced Technologies With a Growth Mindset to Propel Digital Transformation

DENVER, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation is raising the game across all industries and functions—from customer engagement to employee experience to business operations. To keep pace, organizations and their management teams rely on IT executives to provide thought leadership around how advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Big Data, analytics, automation, the Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain and cloud computing can be leveraged to move the business forward. But to successfully drive digital transformation, CIOs must also employ soft skills—communication, transparency and the ability to translate IT concepts into broader business understanding—to build consensus and garner support from the board and the executive team. The 2019 Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit , produced by HMG Strategy and taking place on September 5, 2019 at the Ritz-Carlton Denver, will delve into these top of mind topics and more.



Join top-tier CIOs and industry technology leaders to discover best practices for driving innovation and digital transformation. HMG





To learn more about the Denver CIO Summit and register for the event, click here .

"IT leaders today are faced with a demanding audience. Customers, employees and partners are more digitally literate than ever," said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. "CIOs that go beyond technological know-how to develop a more evolved skillset will be the ones that don't merely survive, but thrive."

The Denver CIO Summit will open with three Lead, Innovate, Disrupt Tech Talks, first from presenting partner UiPath, followed by Mike Barlow, Managing Partner of Cumulus Partners, who will discuss smart cities and how 5G, self-driving buses and edge computing will transform urban living. This will be followed by a presentation from Nicole Eagan, CEO at Darktrace, who will explain how businesses must proactively embrace AI to transform cyber defense and outpace sophisticated cyber-criminals who are also looking to AI to advance their attacks.

Other noteworthy sessions will include:

An executive briefing from Trevor Schulze, CIO at RingCentral, who will discuss the criticality of the employee experience to the success of digital transformation journeys

A panel of leading IT executives who will detail how CIOs can leverage advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, data analytics and IoT to help their organizations drive operational efficiencies, accelerate time to market and boost competitive differentiation

Luncheon updates featuring news from SIM Colorado

A panel of top-tier executive recruiters who will offer coaching for IT leaders wishing to accelerate their career ascent and enhance their brand as thought leaders, magnets for top talent and to become boardroom-ready

An executive briefing from Lenovo

A talk from Bob Tapscott, Management Consultant at The Tapscott Group and The Blockchain Institute on how AI, blockchain and IoT represent the onset of the Fourth Industrial Revolution—and how forward-thinking CIOs should position their companies to compete and win during these transformative times

An executive panel that will share insight into the ways IT executives can enable innovation across the enterprise—without compromising security—through advanced mitigation and threat protection approaches

A panel of top technology executives who will discuss their views on how forward-thinking CIOs must partner with the CEO and board to craft digital strategies that innovate around their most vital asset: customers

Presenting Partners at the Denver CIO Summit will be Darktrace, Lenovo, RingCentral and UiPath. Platinum Partners will be Equinix and OutSystems. Gold Partners will include Appian, Opteamix and Zerto. The Supporting Partner will be Ivanti. Strategic Partners will include Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry and Spencer Stuart. Alliance Partners will be Amplify Partners, Glynn Capital, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia. The Association Partner will be SIM Colorado.

To visit the Denver CIO Summit website and register for the event, click here .

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360 degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global community consists of more than 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust to HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here .

Tom Hoffman

203-221-2702

TomHoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a44ea865-5cfa-4493-87fe-60de38e71eef