SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Merger of DD3 Acquisition Corp. with Betterware de Mexico is Fair to DDMX Shareholders

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased DD3 Acquisition Corp. ("DD3" or the "Company") (NASDAQCM: DDMX) stock prior to August 5, 2019 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of DD3 to Betterware de Mexico ("Betterware"). Upon completion of the merger, the combined company will operate as "Betterware" and is expected to remain publicly listed on Nasdaq. Under the terms of the deal, current Betterware shareholders will roll over most of their equity stakes and will remain majority owners of the combined company, with an anticipated ~80% stake at closing, while the remaining ownership will be held by public investors and DD3. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The DD3 merger investigation concerns whether the Board of DD3 breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether the merger with Betterware undervalues DD3 shares, thus unlawfully harming DD3 shareholders.

