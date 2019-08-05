Photo Release -- WSFS Bank Announces the Promotion of Long-Time Banker Charles Kueny to Vice President, Regional Manager for Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Charles Kueny to Vice President, Regional Manager for the Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County Region, where he will oversee sales and operations for 14 banking offices. Mr. Kueny brings to the role over 40 years of experience with Beneficial Bank, most recently as Assistant Vice President, Relationship Manager.



Mr. Kueny began his career at Beneficial's Bensalem office, and continued to work at Beneficial locations in Center City, Philadelphia and Delaware County, Pa. He has held every position within the Retail Branch network over the span of his career, most recently at the Academy branch in Northeast Philadelphia, where he has serviced Customers' banking needs for 25 years.

"Charlie is very well regarded by his Customers, community and fellow Associates, and has already made a tremendous impact since he joined us from Beneficial Bank earlier this year," said Shari Kruzinski, Senior Vice President, Director of Retail Delivery at WSFS Bank. "His market knowledge, passion for people and service, and strong sales acumen will be an incredible asset to our growing division."

Mr. Kueny is a dedicated and active community member, serving numerous local organizations including the Northeast Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, Nazareth Academy Grade School Board, St. Martha's School Board of Limited Jurisdictions, Christ the King Church Board, Archbishop Ryan High School Golf Committee and the 8th Police District Advisory County PDAC. Residing in Warminster, Pa., he is a proud Philadelphia Mummer and has marched with the Golden Crown Fancy Brigade for 34 years.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Delaware Valley. As of June 30, 2019, WSFS Financial Corporation had $12.2 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $19.7 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 147 offices located in Pennsylvania (72), Delaware (49), New Jersey (24), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer. Beneficial Equipment Finance Corporation, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Wealth Investments, West Capital Management, and WSFS Mortgage. Serving the greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com .

