Corizon Health Chosen to Continue Services for Fayette County, Kentucky

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corizon Health recently won a competitive bidding process to continue providing medical services for offenders in the Community Corrections Center operated by the urban/county government of Lexington and Fayette County in Kentucky. The health services contract begins this month and continues for three years, with options to renew for another two years.



Corizon has been serving Lexington's Community Corrections Center for more than 25 years, making the facility one of the company's longest-term clients. Over the years, services have expanded to include a Suboxone treatment program developed in partnership with the local sheriff's office and implemented to address the local impact of the nation's growing opioid addiction crisis. The Community Corrections Center houses an average of approximately 1,500 offenders.

"We are excited to continue our long relationship with Corizon," said Steve Haney, director of community corrections for Lexington/Fayette Urban County Government. "I know we will continue to work together with transparency and commitment to provide excellent health care to our Inmate population."

Joe Pino, senior vice president for community corrections at Corizon, said, "Lexington's Community Corrections team has been a positive and supportive partner. We are very happy to have the opportunity to continue working with them to deliver high-quality health services and to reduce recidivism in Lexington and the surrounding area."

